SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Thryv Therapeutics to Participate in the 2025 Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL

February 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Thryv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2025 Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference. The event is set to take place from March 10-12, 2025, at the W Hotel South Beach in Miami, Florida.

The Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference is a premier gathering of industry leaders, investors and innovators, providing a platform to explore the latest advancements and trends shaping the healthcare sector.

Thryv Therapeutics will participate in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

To schedule a meeting during the conference, please contact us at admin@thryvtrx.com.

About Thryv Therapeutics

Thryv Therapeutics Inc. is a privately owned company based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Thryv Therapeutics is pioneering a precision medicine approach to develop potent and highly selective inhibitors of serum glucocorticoid inducible kinase 1 (SGK1) to treat Long QT Syndrome, heart failure and atrial fibrillation. For more information, please visit www.thryvtrx.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thryv-therapeutics-to-participate-in-the-2025-leerink-partners-global-healthcare-conference-in-miami-fl-302365875.html

SOURCE Thryv Therapeutics Inc.

Canada Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
December 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac