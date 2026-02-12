Thetis Pharmaceuticals Expands Scientific Advisory Board with Leading Experts in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

New members bring world-class clinical expertise to guide Phase 1b trial of TP-317 in ulcerative colitis

ESSEX, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IBD--Thetis Pharmaceuticals, LLC ("Thetis"), a clinical-stage company developing TP-317, a first-in-class, oral BLT1 agonist for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and cancer, today announced the appointment of four distinguished clinician-scientists to its IBD Scientific Advisory Board (SAB): Silvio Danese, MD, PhD; Laurent Peyrin-Biroulet, MD, PhD; Walter Reinisch, MD; and Bram Verstockt, MD, PhD.

The new SAB members are internationally recognized leaders in gastroenterology and IBD research, with expertise spanning clinical trial design, translational science, and the development of global treatment guidelines.

The appointments follow the successful completion of a Phase 1a healthy volunteer study in which TP-317 was well tolerated and demonstrated target engagement. As Thetis advances toward a Phase 1b proof-of-concept trial in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis, the company has assembled this expertise to guide trial design across multiple geographies.

"As we move TP-317 into proof-of-concept studies, guidance of clinician-scientists who have shaped the modern IBD treatment landscape is essential," said Gary Mathias, co-founder and CEO of Thetis. "Drs. Danese, Peyrin-Biroulet, Reinisch, and Verstockt bring unmatched expertise in trial design, endpoint strategy, and the evolving standard of care in IBD."

"Advanced therapies have transformed IBD care but durable remission remains elusive for many patients," said Dr. Laurent Peyrin-Biroulet, full professor of medicine and head of the IBD Unit at Nancy University Hospital in France. "TP-317 represents a fundamentally different approach — activating endogenous resolution and repair pathways to complement immune blockade. If Phase 1b confirms the promise of resolution biology in IBD, this could represent an important addition to our treatment armamentarium for patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease."

Scientific Advisory Board Appointees

Silvio Danese, MD, PhD

Head of the Gastroenterology and Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Unit at IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, and Full Professor of Gastroenterology at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University (Milan, Italy). Dr. Danese is a former past president of ECCO and has led numerous international clinical trials, with more than 1,000 peer-reviewed publications.

Laurent Peyrin-Biroulet, MD, PhD

Full Professor of Gastroenterology at Nancy University Hospital in France. A former president of ECCO and past Scientific Secretary of IOIBD, Dr. Peyrin-Biroulet has authored more than 1,200 peer-reviewed publications and contributed to numerous multicenter IBD clinical trials.

Walter Reinisch, MD

Professor of Medicine and Director of the IBD Study Group at the Medical University of Vienna (Austria). Dr. Reinisch has served as a principal investigator in numerous pivotal trials and is a founding member of ECCO, with more than 500 peer-reviewed publications.

Bram Verstockt, MD, PhD

Professor at KU Leuven and IBD staff physician at University Hospitals Leuven (Belgium). Dr. Verstockt focuses on precision medicine in IBD, disease heterogeneity and non-invasive monitoring tools. He holds committee members roles in ECCO and IBUS, contributing to international research, education, and guidelines. Recipient of the 2025 ECCO Young Investigator Award and the UEG Rising Star Award.

About Thetis Pharmaceuticals

Thetis is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing resolution therapeutics for chronic inflammatory diseases and cancer. Thetis' lead candidate, TP-317, is a first-in-class, oral Resolvin E1 (RvE1) drug candidate that engages the BLT1 receptor to promote tissue and immune homeostasis. In a Phase 1a study, TP-317 was well tolerated and demonstrated target engagement. Thetis is supported by the Helmsley Charitable Trust, the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, the Kenneth Rainin Foundation, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and private investors. This institutional support reflects the strength of the scientific foundation and clinical potential of resolution biology as a complementary therapeutic approach in IBD.

