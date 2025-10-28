Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Enhanced Accelerator™ Drug Development Capabilities and OpenAI Strategic Collaboration at CPHI Frankfurt 2025

Company highlights its global expertise and new and expanded capabilities to help biopharma and biotech customers solve global health challenges

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, will showcase its latest flexible solutions to help boost efficiency and scale in biopharmaceutical manufacturing at every stage of drug development during CPHI Frankfurt 2025 (October 28–30, booth #5.1A8, Hall 5.1). Leaders from across the organization will participate in a series of panel discussions highlighting industry trends, sustainability strategies and how collaboration can accelerate delivery of life-changing medicines to market.

“Our goal is to streamline the drug discovery, development and manufacturing process to help customers provide the highest quality treatments to patients in need, both safely and efficiently,” said Michael Shafer, executive vice president and president, biopharma services, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “Throughout the past year, we continued to leverage the breadth and depth of our offerings and expertise to do so – not only as the preferred partner between discovery and delivery but also by providing innovative solutions, including Accelerator™ Drug Development, that allow our pharma and biotech partners to mitigate risks as they tackle global health challenges.”

Continuing Efforts to Simplify Drug Discovery & Development

The Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (CSDD) released findings earlier this year demonstrating the benefits of single-vendor, integrated Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), Contract Research Organization (CRO) and clinical supply solutions, such as Thermo Fisher’s Accelerator™ Drug Development.

Since its introduction at the Oct. 2024 CPHI meeting, Accelerator™ Drug Development has demonstrated progress across manufacturing, clinical research and clinical supply. To date, the company has leveraged the solution to partner across 700 programs, spanning 14 therapeutic areas, led by oncology and neurology. Through these collaborations, the company is supporting biotech customers who need speed, flexibility and ability to scale quickly, while providing established biopharma customers with greater predictability, unified oversight and efficiency.

Under the umbrella of Accelerator™ Drug Development, Thermo Fisher is launching OSDPredict™, a digital toolbox combining multiple AI and machine learning models to predict formulation behavior and address key challenges in small-molecule development. By delivering data-driven insights, OSDPredict™ aims to help biotech innovators save valuable active pharmaceutical ingredients, shorten timelines, mitigate risks and better understand molecule behavior. Additionally, the company added afucosylated cell line technology to its biologic cell line development portfolio, part of Thermo Fisher's comprehensive suite of large molecule biologics service offerings.

Driving Acceleration in Health Innovation

Thermo Fisher announced a strategic collaboration focused on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) with OpenAI, helping to improve the speed and success of drug development and enabling customers to get medicines to patients faster and more cost effectively. The collaboration will deploy OpenAI advanced capabilities within the company’s clinical research business to significantly improve the cycle time of clinical trials, creating meaningful value for the industry.

Recently, Thermo Fisher launched the Gibco™ Efficient-Pro™ Medium (+) Insulin, a next-generation medium designed to increase titers aimed at maximizing productivity and elevating the performance of insulin-dependent CHO cell lines as the latest addition to the company’s existing Efficient-Pro media and feed system. To continue meeting the evolving needs of modern bioprocessing, Thermo Fisher also introduced the 5-liter DynaDrive Single-Use Bioreactor, an expansion of the company’s bioreactor portfolio that offers seamless scalability from one to 5,000 liters in DynaDrive bioreactors. And, accelerating the cell therapy manufacturing process, the R&D Award-winning SteriSEQ™ Rapid Sterility Testing Kit was introduced to deliver reliable results in less than a day using quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology, helping ensure that innovative cell therapies reach patients faster and more safely.

Additionally, to support pre-clinical toxicology and first-in-human (FIH) studies, Thermo Fisher filed two new patents and secured a license for lipid-in-bottle supply, each with applications that enhance the company’s existing softgel technology portfolio. These innovations are designed to improve the stability and bioavailability of lipid-based formulations.

Expanding Clinical Development Capabilities

To bolster supply chain resilience and meet the growing demands of pharma and biotech customers, Thermo Fisher is continuously expanding its manufacturing footprint through strategic collaborations and acquisitions.

This year, the company completed the acquisition of a state-of-the-art sterile fill-finish and packaging facility in Ridgefield, N.J., from Sanofi. Thermo Fisher will continue to manufacture a portfolio of therapies for Sanofi at the site, enabling additional U.S. drug product manufacturing. The company also expanded by adding the new Filtration and Separation business, following the acquisition of Solventum’s Purification and Filtration business. The acquisition strengthens Thermo Fisher’s bioprocessing offerings with advanced filtration technologies that improve quality and efficiency across upstream and downstream workflows. Thermo Fisher has further expanded its sterile-fill finish capabilities with two new filling lines for drug product services in Plainville, Mass., to fulfill critical components in the development and commercialization of various therapies.

The company also announced a new research and development collaboration with the AstraZeneca BioVentureHub, the open innovation ecosystem in Gothenburg, Sweden, as well as the launch of its innovative Clinical Trial Carbon Calculator, an open access tool designed to help biopharmaceutical companies and research sponsors estimate, understand and reduce the environmental footprint of their clinical trials.

Leaders Participate in Panel Discussions at CPHI Frankfurt 2025

Thermo Fisher’s experts will participate in several sessions throughout the conference:

