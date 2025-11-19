Thermo Fisher Scientific Opens East Coast Collaboration Center at BioLabs for Advanced Therapeutics to Help Accelerate Cell and Gene Therapy Development

New state-of-the-art facility in Philadelphia provides integrated lab and collaboration space along with tailored guidance to help move advanced therapies from early research to clinical readiness

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, today announced the grand opening of its East Coast flagship Advanced Therapies Collaboration Center (ATxCC) in Philadelphia, marking the company’s second ATxCC in the United States following the opening of its Carlsbad, California, site. Together, these centers expand the company’s nationwide network supporting cell and gene therapy (CGT) innovation, providing critical resources to biotech, biopharma and translational researchers developing next-generation cell-based immunotherapies.

Advanced therapies represent one of the most promising frontiers in modern medicine, offering the potential to treat, and even cure, diseases once considered untreatable. As demand for these therapies grows, so does the need for scalable, innovative solutions. The opening of Thermo Fisher’s new East Coast center highlights the company’s ongoing investment in enabling these breakthroughs and advancing the future of healthcare.

“Our new Advanced Therapies Collaboration Center in Philadelphia is designed to help innovators overcome critical hurdles in developing cell and gene therapies,” said Nicole Brockway, president, biosciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “This center will play a key role in supporting customers as they progress from the lab to the clinic and, most importantly, bring transformative therapies to patients faster.”

Located within BioLabs for Advanced Therapeutics Philadelphia, a newly expanded 53,000-square-foot biotech incubator in the heart of the city, the Philadelphia ATxCC provides emerging startups and biopharma organizations with direct access to Thermo Fisher’s expert scientists, advanced process development technologies and collaboration opportunities.

"We’re proud to expand our network-wide partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific through this unique offering. By embedding the ATxCC within the BioLabs community, we are creating a uniquely rich and accessible resource for founders and startup teams working on groundbreaking therapies in Philadelphia,” said Johannes Fruehauf, PhD, MD, Founder and CEO of BioLabs, the premier global network of life science incubators. “It will offer game-changing access to high-end technologies not only for our BioLabs members but also to external high-potential biotechs from across the East Coast and internationally.”

For more information about Thermo Fisher’s advanced therapies collaboration center program, please visit https://www.thermofisher.com/celltherapycollaborations.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

About BioLabs:

BioLabs is a global innovation infrastructure company creating the physical and community backbone that powers life science discovery worldwide. Through a growing network of premium shared laboratories and coworking spaces, BioLabs provides turnkey access to state-of-the-art research facilities, entrepreneurial programming, and deep industry and capital connections. These integrated ecosystems enable innovators to rapidly translate ideas into impact without the constraints of traditional lab ownership. The BioLabs network now spans major innovation hubs across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.biolabs.io

© 2025 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of Thermo Fisher Scientific and its subsidiaries unless otherwise specified.

Media:

Jess King

Thermo Fisher Scientific

E-mail: jess.king@thermofisher.com

Phone: (760) 289-8032



Tiffany Keenan

Greenough

E-mail: tkeenan@greenoughagency.com

Phone: (603) 913-3893