Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Gibco™ CHO-K1 Catalog Panel Media and Feed to Accelerate Biologics Development

New cGMP-ready media and feed panel helps developers rapidly identify high-performing combinations, with study results demonstrating up to 73% higher titer versus benchmark catalog media and feeds and up to 202% higher peak viable cell density compared with benchmark products tested

Key facts

Product : Gibco™ CHO-K1 Catalog Panel Media and Feed

: Gibco™ CHO-K1 Catalog Panel Media and Feed Category : Basal and feed media for CHO-K1 cell culture

: Basal and feed media for CHO-K1 cell culture Key benefit : Multiple ready-to-use media and feed options help developers rapidly identify high-performing combinations for CHO-K1 processes

: Multiple ready-to-use media and feed options help developers rapidly identify high-performing combinations for CHO-K1 processes Additional benefits : Chemically defined, animal origin-free, cGMP-ready formulations available in liquid and dry powder media formats

: Chemically defined, animal origin-free, cGMP-ready formulations available in liquid and dry powder media formats Target users : Biologics and biosimilars developers using CHO-K1 cell lines

: Biologics and biosimilars developers using CHO-K1 cell lines Applications : Media evaluation, process optimization, scale-up and manufacturing

: Media evaluation, process optimization, scale-up and manufacturing Impact: Helps biologics developers identify high-performing media and feed combinations while supporting productivity, product quality and scalable manufacturing

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced the Gibco™ CHO-K1 Catalog Panel, a cGMP-ready portfolio of basal and feed media designed to support strong cell growth and protein production across CHO-K1 cell lines. Available in liquid and dry powder media (DPM) formats, the panel can offer flexible options for process development, scale-up, and manufacturing.

The panel consists of multiple basal media and feed combinations designed for a broad range of CHO-K1 cell lines, helping development teams rapidly identify medium and feed combinations that support higher performance. The chemically defined (CD), animal origin-free (AOF) formulations are cGMP-ready to support regulatory considerations. Ready-to-use catalog availability from a global supplier also helps support supply assurance.

“Biologics developers need flexible solutions that help them move quickly while maintaining confidence in process performance and scalability,” said Alex Cherkassky, vice president and general manager of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s cell culture business. “With the Gibco CHO-K1 Catalog Panel, teams have access to multiple media and feed options that can help them identify high-performing combinations while supporting productivity, product quality and progression toward scalable manufacturing.”

The Gibco CHO-K1 Catalog Panel helps upstream process development teams identify high-performing media and feed combinations. In a 14-day fed-batch study using a CHO-K1 GS cell line, select panel combinations demonstrated:

Up to 73% higher titer compared with the benchmark catalog media and feeds tested

Up to 202% higher peak viable cell density compared with the benchmark products tested

Strong product quality performance across tested conditions

To learn more about the Gibco™ CHO-K1 Catalog Panel, please visit www.thermofisher.com/cho-k1

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Gibco™ CHO-K1 Catalog Panel?

A cGMP-ready portfolio of basal and feed media for CHO-K1 cell culture and protein production.

Who is it designed for?

Biologics and biosimilars developers using CHO-K1 cell lines.

What problem does it solve?

It helps provide multiple ready-to-use media and feed options for evaluating and optimizing diverse CHO-K1 cell culture workflows.

Why does it matter?

The panel combines demonstrated productivity and product quality performance with CD, AOF, cGMP-ready formulations and scalable liquid and DPM formats to support CHO-K1 process development through manufacturing.

*For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue over $45 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, increasing productivity in their laboratories, improving patient health through diagnostics or the development and manufacture of life-changing therapies, we are here to support them. Our global team delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Gibco, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

© 2026 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. All rights reserved.

All trademarks are the property of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and its subsidiaries unless otherwise specified

Media Contact Information:

Kathy Bricaud

Phone: 442-359-6848

Email: kathy.bricaud@thermofisher.com