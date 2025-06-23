Thermo Fisher Scientific Awarded $94.5 Million U.S. Government Contract to Supply the Navy with Advanced Radiation Detection Systems

Next generation dosimetry system with advanced radiation health and database management software will help keep Navy personnel safe from harmful radiation exposure

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that it has been awarded a five-year, $94.5 million contract by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to supply the Navy with a next-generation dosimetry system alongside updated radiation health and database management software.

The U.S. Navy operates the world’s most technologically advanced naval fleet and is the largest defense user of dosimetry systems globally. With this award, Thermo Fisher will supply Navy Occupational Dosimetry System (NODS) devices along with Navy Radiation Exposure Management System (NAVREMS) software. Manufactured in Oakwood Village, Ohio, these tools support the monitoring and management of occupational radiation exposure for Naval personnel associated with nuclear-powered Navy assets, nuclear-capable shipyards, research sites, laboratories, and naval medical facilities. The advanced digital dosimetry devices, featuring integrated beta, gamma, and neutron detection capabilities, are designed to deliver precise and reliable radiation exposure monitoring.

"We are honored to work with the U.S. Navy to help safeguard the health and safety of their personnel," said Rich McCartney, president of chemical analysis at Thermo Fisher Scientific. “This contract underscores the Navy's trust in our ability to deliver cutting-edge dosimetry technology and data management solutions. Our next-generation systems are purpose-built to provide precise, real-time radiation monitoring in the most demanding environments.”

Thermo Fisher is dedicated to providing customers with accurate chemical and radiation monitoring solutions to support safer working environments across fields like defense, healthcare, and industrial markets. This contract with the U.S. Navy marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to support critical defense and safety operations.

