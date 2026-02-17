The Prostate Cancer Foundation Invests $6.3 Million in Next Generation of Prostate Cancer Researchers

– 2025 Young Investigator Awards support 31 early-career researchers, advancing precision medicine and life-extending treatments –

– Backed by PCF and generous donors, program has provided over $100 million in research funding to over 500 young scientists in 17 countries –

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) today announced $6.3 million in funding for 31 exceptional Young Investigators pursuing groundbreaking discoveries in prostate cancer. Since 1993, PCF’s prestigious early-career awards program has identified and supported the world’s brightest emerging researchers, providing critical funding and mentorship to accelerate clinical innovation and patient care.

"Every breakthrough begins with a brilliant mind and a bold new idea," said Gina Carithers, PCF's president and CEO. "Our new class of PCF Young Investigators represent the next generation of visionary leaders in prostate cancer research and treatment. Through dedicated funding and mentorship, this program attracts the world’s best minds to the field and enables them to advance precision medicine, uncover new therapeutic targets, and harness cutting-edge technologies that will save and improve lives for decades to come."

The highly competitive 2025 PCF Young Investigator Awards program drew 151 applications from researchers at institutions in 14 countries. A panel of over 185 experts rigorously evaluated each application, helping select a cohort of outstanding early-career scientists whose innovative ideas are poised to transform prostate cancer diagnosis, treatment, and care, and who rely on private funding to bring their ideas into fruition. For a complete list of awardees and project descriptions, see the PCF website.

PCF's awards to early-career investigators have produced leaders in the field who have gone on to mentor thousands of other scientists and helped develop some of the most important breakthroughs in prostate cancer today. Examples include the first genomic sequencing and precision oncology platform for prostate cancer (Dr. Sameek Roychowdhury), the first FDA-approved PSMA PET imaging agents (Dr. Jeremie Calais, Dr. Thomas Hope, and Dr. Steve Cho), and a robust program to advance genetic testing for inherited prostate cancer risk genes in patients and their families (Dr. Heather Cheng). This year’s class includes the first-ever PCF Young Investigator working in France, reflecting the program’s expanding global reach and impact.

