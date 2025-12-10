Teva Pharmaceuticals Submits New Drug Application to FDA for Olanzapine Extended-Release Injectable Suspension (TEV-'749) for the Once-Monthly Treatment of Schizophrenia in Adults

Olanzapine long-acting injectable (LAI) has the potential to offer the efficacy of olanzapine in a once-monthly, subcutaneous formulation, for a broad patient population 1

Olanzapine LAI is designed to help support real-world adherence and improved stability, with the goal of addressing a critical treatment gap for people living with schizophrenia 1

Teva is committed to advancing this innovative treatment option and further build on its differentiated LAI franchise



PARSIPPANY, N.J. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), today announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for olanzapine extended-release injectable suspension (TEV-'749) for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. The NDA for olanzapine LAI is based on results from the Phase 3 SOLARIS trial, including Week 56 results studying its efficacy, safety and tolerability in participants aged 18 to 64 living with schizophrenia.1 The results validated olanzapine LAI in meeting efficacy and safety endpoints in a broad adult population of people living with schizophrenia.

“The innovation of olanzapine LAI comes from its delivery of olanzapine, a foundational treatment for schizophrenia, as a once-monthly subcutaneous formulation,” said Eric Hughes, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President, Global R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Teva. “Teva is committed to working closely with the FDA on the review of this olanzapine LAI application as we seek to help address the critical unmet needs of people living with schizophrenia.”

Olanzapine LAI is an investigational once-monthly subcutaneous LAI of the second-generation antipsychotic olanzapine. In the SOLARIS trial, it demonstrated an efficacy and safety profile consistent with currently available oral olanzapine formulations. It is not approved by any regulatory authority for any use at this time.

Olanzapine LAI utilizes SteadyTeq™, a copolymer technology proprietary to Medincell that provides a controlled steady, sustained release of olanzapine.

About Subcutaneous OLAnzapine Extended-Release Injection Study (SOLARIS)

SOLARIS is a multinational, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of olanzapine extended-release injectable suspension for subcutaneous use as a treatment in patients (ages 18-64 years) with schizophrenia.1 For period one of the study (first 8 weeks), 675 patients were randomized to receive a subcutaneous injection of once-monthly olanzapine LAI (TEV-'749) (low, medium or high dose) or placebo in a 1:1:1:1 ratio.1 For period two (next 48 weeks), patients who completed period one were randomized and equally allocated to one of the three olanzapine LAI (TEV-'749) treatment groups.1 The end-of-treatment and follow-up visits were 4 and 8 weeks after administration of the last treatment dose, respectively.1 The primary objective of the Phase 3 SOLARIS study was to evaluate the efficacy of olanzapine LAI (TEV-'749) in adult patients with schizophrenia.1 A key secondary objective was to further evaluate the efficacy of olanzapine LAI (TEV-'749) based on additional parameters in adult patients with schizophrenia.1 A secondary objective of period two of the study was to evaluate the safety and tolerability of olanzapine LAI (TEV-'749) in adult patients with schizophrenia.1

About Schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a chronic, progressive and severely debilitating mental disorder that affects how one thinks, feels and acts.2 Patients experience an array of symptoms, which may include delusions, hallucinations, disorganized speech or behavior and impaired cognitive ability.2,3,4 Approximately 1% of the world’s population will develop schizophrenia in their lifetime, and 3.5 million people in the U.S. are currently diagnosed with the condition.3,4 Although schizophrenia can occur at any age, the average age of onset tends to be in the late teens to the early 20s for men, and the late 20s to early 30s for women.4 The long-term course of schizophrenia is marked by episodes of partial or full remission broken by relapses that often occur in the context of psychiatric emergency and require hospitalization.4 Approximately 80% of patients experience multiple relapses over the first five years of treatment, and each relapse carries a biological risk of loss of function, treatment refractoriness, and changes in brain morphology.5,6,7 Patients are often unaware of their illness and its consequences, contributing to treatment nonadherence, high discontinuation rates, and ultimately, significant direct and indirect healthcare costs from subsequent relapses and hospitalizations.2,3,4,5,6,7

About Teva

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) is transforming into a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company, enabled by a world-class generics business. For over 120 years, Teva’s commitment to bettering health has never wavered. From innovating in the fields of neuroscience and immunology to providing complex generic medicines, biosimilars and pharmacy brands worldwide, Teva is dedicated to addressing patients’ needs, now and in the future. At Teva, We Are All In For Better Health. To learn more about how, visit www.tevapharm.com.

Teva Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from that expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “target,” “may,” “project,” “guidance,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to successfully develop and obtain regulatory approval for olanzapine extended-release injectable suspension LAI (TEV-'749) for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; our ability to successfully compete in the marketplace, including our ability to develop and commercialize additional pharmaceutical products; our ability to successfully execute our Pivot to Growth strategy, including to expand our innovative and biosimilar medicines pipeline and profitably commercialize the innovative medicines and biosimilar portfolio, whether organically or through business development; and other factors discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2025 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the section captioned “Risk Factors” and “Forward Looking Statements.” Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or other information contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

