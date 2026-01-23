Greg Walker is a managing principal in the Reliability Consulting Group of Life Cycle Engineering and a Life Sciences Vertical leader. With more than 20 years of leadership experience at Pfizer and over 30 years of industry experience, Walker is a seasoned engineering professional with deep expertise in engineering operations, facility management and reliability engineering. He has constantly driven efficiency, cost control and organizational growth through practical, scalable solutions in quality, maintenance and reliability, especially within technical and highly regulated environments.

Walker is known for building high performing, goal-oriented teams that improve asset reliability, production output, and compliance. His strategic planning skills are grounded in firsthand experience working side-by-side with teams on the production floor, enabling him to close performance gaps and champion continuous improvement. Walker has expertise in maintenance excellence, reliability excellence and total productive maintenance and was instrumental in evolving and adapting Pfizer’s programs through this continuum. He holds a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from Clarkson University and a master of business administration in finance from Iona College.