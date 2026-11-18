SOFIA™ Plus Aspiration Catheter SOFIA™ Plus Aspiration Catheter

Aliso Viejo, CA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Terumo Neuro, a global leader in neurovascular innovation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, today announced the publication of results from the RESTORE (REal-World Analyses of Stroke-Thrombus Occlusion REtrieval) registry in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery (JNIS).

RESTORE was a prospective observational registry designed to describe procedural, functional, imaging, and safety outcomes associated with physician-directed mechanical thrombectomy procedures in real-world clinical practice. Devices used as first-line treatment in the observed procedures included the SOFIA™ family of catheters*, and the ERIC™ Retrieval Device, alone or in combination.

Reported RESTORE Outcomes

Among the 688 patients included in the published analysis, the authors reported:





93.0% final successful reperfusion, defined as a modified Thrombolysis in Cerebral Infarction score of mTICI ≥2b.





75.4% first-line reperfusion, defined as mTICI ≥2b.





60.8% first-pass successful reperfusion defined as mTICI ≥2b.





52.9% of patients included in the 90-day mRS analysis achieved functional independence, defined as a modified Rankin Scale (mRS) score ≤2.





55.7% of patients with premorbid mRS 0–2 achieved mRS ≤2 at 90 days.





0.6% symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage within 24 hours.





0.4% embolization to new territory.





3.5% device-related serious adverse events.





The publication also reports a median time of 13 minutes from puncture to clot contact and 17 minutes from puncture to successful reperfusion.





Successful navigation was reported in 97.4% of cases.





Angiographic outcomes were independently assessed by a Core Laboratory, and safety outcomes were reviewed and adjudicated by a Clinical Events Committee.

Final reperfusion may reflect additional passes and/or adjunctive or rescue therapy after first-line device use. The publication notes that device-specific crossover or rescue-device data were not available with sufficient granularity to attribute final reperfusion solely to the first-line device.





The full RESTORE study results are available in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery: https://doi.org/10.1136/jnis-2026-025721

Treatment and device-selection decisions were made by treating physicians as part of routine clinical practice and were not assigned by the study protocol. The registry collected data from those procedures for research purposes. The registry enrolled 710 patients between June 2022 and December 2024. Device utilization is reported in the publication.

Because device use was physician-directed and the registry did not include a randomized or concurrent comparator, these outcomes should not be attributed to any individual device or interpreted as establishing comparative safety or effectiveness.

Study Design and Interpretation

RESTORE was a prospective, multicenter, observational, single-arm registry. Treatment windows, device selection, and procedural strategy were determined by the treating physician according to local standards of care.

RESTORE was an observational registry without randomization or a concurrent comparator arm. Its findings describe observed outcomes and do not establish comparative effectiveness or superiority over other devices or treatment strategies. Participating centers were predominantly high-volume stroke programs with established thrombectomy expertise, which should be considered when interpreting the results.

For More Information

Rebecca Janzon

Director, Global Corporate Communications

Terumo Neuro

Email: Rebecca.janzon@microvention.com





About Terumo Neuro

Terumo Neuro is on a mission to preserve and restore brain health by advancing innovation that changes what's possible in neurovascular care. Working shoulder to shoulder with physicians, customers, and associates, we turn deep clinical insight into proven, refined solutions that elevate practice and improve patient outcomes — the kind of impact that redefines neuro-endovascular treatment. Founded in 1997 as MicroVention and acquired by Terumo Corporation in 2006, Terumo Neuro offers a comprehensive portfolio for the treatment of cerebral aneurysms, ischemic stroke, carotid artery disease, and neurovascular malformations. Headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California, our products are sold in more than 70 countries.

For more information, please visit www.terumoneuro.com.

About Terumo Corporation

Terumo (TSE: 4543) is a global medical innovation company. Guided by an unwavering commitment to patients and driven by the passion of its associates, Terumo strives to fulfill its Group Mission of “Contributing to Society through Healthcare.” Founded in Tokyo in 1921, Terumo provides a comprehensive range of solutions in the fields of therapeutic procedures, hospital operations, and life sciences in more than 160 countries and regions.

INDICATIONS FOR USE / INTENDED PURPOSE:

*Device Use Reported in the Registry and U.S. Regulatory Status: The SOFIA 5F catheter is cleared in the United States for general intravascular use, including the neuro and peripheral vasculature, and is not indicated as an aspiration catheter. Its use in the registry reflected physician-directed treatment in real-world clinical practice. RESTORE did not assign or direct use of the SOFIA 5F catheter for aspiration and was not designed to establish its safety or effectiveness for that use.

The SOFIA™ Plus Aspiration Catheter (6F) (K173200) with the Gomco 405 Aspiration Pump and MicroVention Tubing Kit is intended for use in the revascularization of patients with acute ischemic stroke secondary to intracranial large vessel occlusive disease (within the internal carotid, middle cerebral - M1 and M2 segments, basilar, and vertebral arteries) within 8 hours of symptom onset. Patients who are ineligible for intravenous tissue plasminogen activator (IV t-PA) or who fail IV t-PA therapy are candidates for treatment.

The SOFIA™ Distal Access Catheter (5F) (K142014, K131482) is intended for general intravascular use, including the neuro and peripheral vasculature. It can be used to facilitate the introduction of diagnostic and therapeutic agents. It is not intended for use in coronary arteries.

The ERIC™ Retrieval Device (K211120) is indicated to restore blood flow in the neurovasculature by removing thrombus in patients experiencing ischemic stroke within 8 hours of symptom onset. Patients who are ineligible for intravenous tissue plasminogen activator (IV t-PA) or who fail IV t-PA therapy are candidates for treatment.

For Healthcare Professional and Intended Uses Only.

Rx Only: Federal (USA) law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

SOFIA™ and ERIC™ are trademarks of MicroVention, Inc., Terumo Neuro registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All brand names and trademarks are registered trademarks owned by TERUMO CORPORATION, its affiliates, or unrelated third parties.

Refer to Instructions for Use, contraindications, and warnings for additional information.

© 2026 MicroVention, Inc. MM2518 EMEA-US 11/26

Contact Info



Rebecca Janzon

rebecca.janzon@microvention.com

+1 949-685-4391

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