Tempus Announces a Collaboration With Genialis to Develop RNA-Based Biomarker Algorithms

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine and patient care, today announced a collaboration with Genialis, the RNA-biomarker company. The multi-year agreement allows Genialis to leverage Tempus’ multimodal dataset to develop new RNA-based algorithms across cancer types.





Clinical care for cancer patients is hindered by insufficient biomarkers that fail to accurately predict patient response to treatment. To address this, Genialis has developed an AI foundation model using data from ~1 million RNA-sequencing samples representing globally diverse patients. This large molecular model (LMM), dubbed the Genialis TM Supermodel, yields accurate and information-rich biomarker algorithms to help biopharma improve therapeutic development. Validating Genialis’ LMM using Tempus real-world multi-modal data is essential to demonstrate the clinical utility and broad applicability of these biomarkers in drug development and clinical practice. As part of the collaboration, Genialis can now leverage Tempus’ analytics platform, Lens, which provides a development platform accessing de-identified multimodal patient records and a suite of tools to validate signatures to accelerate the company’s efforts to bring its clinical algorithms to market. In return, Tempus gains the right to evaluate and potentially license Genialis-developed algorithms for commercialization as a component of the xR platform.

Tempus multimodal dataset has already proved pivotal in the launch of Genialis™krasID, the first commercially available algorithm that stratifies patients who benefit from KRAS inhibition. Presented at the 6th Annual Targeting-RAS Drug Development Summit in September 2024, Genialis krasID uniquely predicts patient response to KRAS-targeted therapies across cancer types and driver mutations. Independently validated using Tempus’ real-world data, Genialis krasID stratifies patients into high and low likelihood response groups that have been evaluated in real-world studies1,2.

“We look forward to working with Genialis and demonstrating new ways in which our data can be applied to further a new kind of research, one that embraces the power that RNA-based biomarkers can have on the future of cancer care,” said Kate Sasser, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Tempus. “Multimodal algorithms, including RNA signatures, are demonstrating rapid advancement in clinical utility for personalized treatment decisions, and we are excited to partner with Genialis to fuel this data-driven precision medicine future with our xR assay and vast multimodal dataset.”

“Biomarkers have the potential to transform how cancer is diagnosed and treated, but today’s standard of care leaves a lot to be desired in terms of accuracy, information richness, and patient reach,” said Rafael Rosengarten, Ph.D., CEO of Genialis. “With this strategic agreement with Tempus, Genialis will have access to an unparalleled data resource to validate our cutting-edge patient classifiers.”

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence in healthcare. With one of the world’s largest libraries of multimodal data, and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as the company gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

About Genialis

Genialis, the RNA biomarker company, is creating a world where healthcare delivers the best possible outcomes for patients, their families, and their communities. Genialis develops and validates clinically actionable biomarkers informed by the world’s most ethnographically diverse cancer data sets to better predict patient responses and guide treatment decisions for targeted inhibitors, immunotherapies, and other emerging therapeutic classes. Genialis is trusted by pharma and diagnostics partners, and together, we are transforming medicine through data. For more information, please visit www.genialis.com

