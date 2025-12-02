TempraMed Signs Exclusive Commercial Distribution Agreement with Leading Distributor to the Turkish Market

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2025) -(CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), an innovator in smart temperature-controlled medical devices, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive exclusive distribution agreement with Dolfin Sağlık Ürünlerito market and sell TempraMed'sVIVI" line of medication temperature-stabilizing products throughout TurkeyFounded in 2002, Dolfin Sağlık is one of Turkey's most recognized and trusted medical device and supplies companies. The firm serves a wide range of healthcare stakeholders including leading public and private hospitals, emergency/ambulance services, educational institutions, provincial health directorates,. Dolfin Sağlık has established a national presence built on reliability, customer service, and technological innovation, while delivering premium medical solutions across the country.Turkey is one of the highest-prevalence diabetes countries in Europe due to obesity rates, diet, urbanization, and low screening compliance. The Turkish diabetes market represents a significant commercialization opportunity for TempraMed. Approximately 10 million people in Turkey live with diabetes, with an estimated over 1 million patients using insulinand additional number GLP-1 users. A large proportion of these patients depend on temperature-sensitive medications that are highly vulnerable to degradation when exposed to heat or cold daily. TempraMed's VIVI products eliminate the need for conventional cooling, protecting critical medications, like insulin, Epi Pens, biologics, fertility medications, GLP-1 therapies, for example, from extreme temperatures through patented smart insulation technology.saidsaidThis agreement reinforces TempraMed's global commercialization strategy to transition from online direct-to-consumer channels toward retail pharmacy networks, regional distributors, insurers, and institutional healthcare partners. The partnership with Dolfin Sağlık is expected to accelerate market penetration among insulin-dependent and GLP-1 using patients and providers, including hospitals, family medicine clinics, diabetes educators, and national purchasing entities.With more than eight global patents, TempraMed continues to scale commercial access to its proprietary technology-a compact, maintenance-free solution that protects temperature-sensitive injectable medications for extended periods, eliminating the risks of degradation, spoilage, or reduced therapeutic impact.Founded in 2002, Dolfin Sağlık Ürünleri has become one of Turkey's leading companies in medical devices and healthcare supplies. The company provides ambulance and emergency equipment, hospital fixtures, rescue tools, medical devices, and high-quality consumables. Dolfin Sağlık serves major healthcare institutions, including university hospitals, military hospitals, municipalities, private hospitals, and family medicine clinics, as well as the education and consumer sectors. Dolfin Sağlık's success is rooted in innovative design, customer-focused product development, efficient sales and after-sales service, and rapid nationwide distribution. TempraMed is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation hassle-free devices that work 24/7 for years without charging or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding:; the role Dolfin will play in bringing TempraMed's solutions to the Turkish market; expectations regarding market demand for TempraMed's products in Turkey; the Company's global expansion program covering Europe, the Middle East, North America, and Asia; the Company's focus on embedding TempraMed's technology within retail and clinical ecosystems; and expectations that the partnership will make temperature-safe medication storage the global standard, improving outcomes, reducing wastage, and enhancing safety for patients. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including: the distribution agreement with Dolfin may not achieve the anticipated benefits; market adoption may be slower than expected; the Company may face challenges in executing its pivot from B2C to B2B channels; regulatory or competitive challenges in new markets; adverse market conditions; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; and other factors beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.