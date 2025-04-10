Telo Genomics Announces Acceptance of its MRD Validation Data in Multiple Myeloma for ASCO 2025

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 10, 2025) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the “Company” or “Telo”), a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through the analysis of chromosomal telomeres, today announced that the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) has accepted Telo Genomics’ abstract submission regarding a concordance analysis between blood and marrow samples, using the TeloView® Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) methodology, as an online publication at the ASCO Annual Meeting.

MRD is defined as the small number of cancer cells that remain in the body after treatment, stratifying MRD cells as in remission or active provides important actionable information for clinicians. Also, the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted unanimously in April 2024 to accept MRD as a clinical endpoint for accelerated approval of new multiple myeloma therapies, paving the way for faster drug approvals.

Telo’s ongoing MRD clinical trials with McGill University/Jewish General Hospital have two objectives that will potentially enable the development of two prognostic tests for monitoring myeloma MRD. The two objectives include: i) identify and quantify the number of MRD cells circulating in the patient’s blood post marrow transplantation; and ii) profile the isolated circulating MRD cells using Telo’s proprietary technology TeloView®, to assess disease aggressiveness in each individual MRD cell. The two MRD tests are designed to be liquid biopsy-based, which is at the forefront of precision medicine.

ASCO’s 2025 Annual Meeting will take place May 30 - June 3, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1964, ASCO brings together more than 45,000 oncology professionals worldwide, dedicated to improving cancer care through research, education, and promotion of the highest quality patient care. ASCO is widely considered one of the most prestigious oncology research conferences of the year.

“We are really pleased to have our abstract accepted by ASCO, it indicates the novelty and importance of our TeloView® based MRD applications and the impact we hope to have on patients and physicians as they manage MM patients post-transplantation,” said Sabine Mai, Telo’s co-Founder.

About MRD Assessment

Minimal residual disease (MRD) testing is emerging as an important tool in assessing treatment response and guiding therapeutic decisions in oncology. With advancements in drug development technologies, and a growing emphasis on personalized healthcare, the MRD testing industry is expected to exhibit substantial global expansion in the coming years. The MRD global testing market size is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2032 (Globe Newswire - August 14, 2023).

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a challenging and potentially deadly blood cancer that involves plasma cells, a type of blood cell that helps to fight infection. It is the second most common blood cancer with an incidence of 35,000 new cases every year in the US, and ~180,000 patients receiving treatment at any given time. The introduction of next-generation therapies (including targeted treatments) has increased the median survival rate to over 5 years, but MM is still considered incurable. Two asymptomatic precursors, Monoclonal Gammopathy of Unknown Significance (“MGUS”) and SMM generally precede the progression to classic symptomatic MM. While MGUS carries a steady risk of progression of 1% per year, SMM is more heterogenous with nearly 40% of patients progressing in the first 5 years, 15% in the next 5 years, reaching the same low risk as MGUS after 10 years. To date, identifying patients who will more rapidly progress to MM remains an important clinical need. MM treatment includes various combinations of drugs with a cost as high as $150,000 per year per patient. As most patients will develop resistance to treatment and relapse within a median of 2 years, identifying them proactively remains another important clinical need. Notably, the total addressable market for both MM assays is over 750,000 tests per year in the US.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team’s considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer’s disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

