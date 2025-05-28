Telesis Bio Announces Licensing Agreement with Regeneron to Adopt Gibson SOLA™ Platform for Rapid On-Site DNA and Gene Synthesis

New technology has potential to accelerate timelines for therapeutic research and drug development

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telesis Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS: TBIO), a leading provider of DNA and mRNA synthesis solutions to accelerate therapeutic discovery with fast and flexible on-site automated foundries, today announced a new license agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to deploy Telesis Bio’s revolutionary Gibson SOLA™ platform at its R&D core facilities. This will help Regeneron adopt automated, high-throughput, on-demand gene synthesis in their own labs.

Using Gibson SOLA at scale is intended to contribute to an agile and efficient approach to biologics discovery. The Gibson SOLA platform has been shown to enable fully-enzymatic, overnight, on-site synthesis of extremely high-fidelity DNA and mRNA, reducing design-to-build timelines from weeks to hours. This empowers researchers to iterate faster, maintain tighter IP control, and streamline complex workflows that were previously reliant on external service providers.

“Regeneron is one of the most forward-thinking biotechnology companies and is known for pushing the boundaries of scientific discovery and accelerating drug development,” said Eric Esser, CEO of Telesis Bio. “Adopting the Gibson SOLA platform is intended to enable full control of the nucleic acid supply-chain and allows Regeneron to gain new insights that can aid in drug development. We are excited to support Regeneron’s efforts and to see how this platform could benefit their processes.”

This agreement reflects a broader industry shift toward gaining a competitive edge that comes with internalizing synthetic biology capabilities to increase velocity, enhance data security, and drive AI-powered drug discovery. Telesis Bio’s Gibson SOLA platform addresses these needs by allowing scientists to perform long, complex nucleic acid synthesis using standard laboratory automation—eliminating the delays and limitations of traditional methods.

The Company’s recently launched proprietary Gibson SOLA platform is a reagent platform with a suite of software tools that can be easily adopted at nearly any scale and throughput, which enables customers to take complete control of their nucleic acid supply from design to molecule. It allows customers to break free from the constraints and complexity of an external supply-chain, and to keep their data to themselves. The highly flexible platform can be deployed on a variety of standard liquid-handling automation solutions, and optimized for a range of applications, including biologics, vaccines, and cell and gene therapy. Gibson SOLA is highly efficient, and produces extremely high-fidelity and high-purity DNA, enabling customers to move away from cumbersome cloning and confirmation workflows, and significantly improve productivity and speed.

