Teal Health Raises $22 Million Series A to Expand Access to the Most Accurate FDA-Authorized At-Home HPV Cervical Cancer Screening

Round Led by .406 Ventures Fuels Teal Health's Next Phase of Growth, Expanding Payor, Health System, Employer and Provider Partnerships Ahead of Broad Insurance Coverage in 2027

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teal Health, creators of the Teal Wand™, the first and most accurate FDA-authorized self-collection device for at-home HPV cervical cancer screening, today announced $22 million in Series A funding to meet accelerating consumer demand and expand access ahead of broad insurance coverage beginning in January 2027.

The round was led by .406 Ventures, with continued backing from Emerson Collective (managed by Yosemite), Forerunner, and Serena Ventures, and new participation from Japan-based MPower Partners. The financing brings Teal Health's total funding to $45 million. It arrives at a critical moment where nearly one in three U.S. women isn't up to date on screening, largely due to physician shortages causing limited appointment availability and therefore making the traditional in-office screening difficult to access. Increasing preventive care options for women is a national imperative. As the first to deliver an accurate, convenient at-home screening alternative, Teal is already defining the future of women's preventive health, ahead of January 2027 federal guidelines that will require most health plans to cover self-collection for cervical cancer screening.

The new capital will fuel a growing network of payor, health system, employer, provider, and brand partnerships that make screening available wherever women receive care, access benefits, or make decisions about their health. Teal Health is also expanding direct-purchase options for individuals and organizations. Together, these channels are designed to move at-home screening beyond early adoption and establish it as a routine, widely available, and highly preferred part of preventive care nationwide. The funding will also support continued hiring across key clinical, commercial, technology, and operational functions as Teal scales to serve more women and partners.

"We designed Teal for all women, whether they are behind on their screening or coming due. Screening is just too difficult today, whether that is finding an appointment, the time in your day to attend, or the physical discomfort. Women need an accurate, trusted alternative that makes it easy to screen," said Kara Egan, CEO and Co-Founder of Teal Health. "This funding allows us to scale to meet the demand of patients and providers. It's clear this option is preferred by women and now we can ensure everyone has a way to stay healthy."

The Teal Wand is the first FDA-authorized self-collection device for at-home HPV cervical cancer screening – no speculum or in-office visit required. Teal Health pairs a private, speculum-free at-home sample collection with a telehealth visit, delivers results through a secure platform, and connects patients to follow-up care when it's needed. Women love having this option, and Teal data shows 59% of women who choose Teal are underscreened; these are women who now have an option to take care of their health. Thousands of women have rated the end-to-end experience an average of 4.95 out of 5, clear evidence that this is the kind of screening experience women have been waiting for.

"Patients are demanding more convenient ways to access healthcare, and Teal has proven that convenience doesn't have to come at the expense of accuracy," said Kathryn Taylor Reddy, Partner at .406 Ventures. "With insurance coverage expanding in 2027, Teal Health is positioned to transform how millions of women receive essential preventive healthcare."

Since receiving FDA-authorization in 2025, Teal Health has already screened thousands of women nationally, been incorporated in national screening guidelines, advanced research on self-collection screening with 17 peer-reviewed papers and presentations, and is partnering with health systems, providers, employers, and payers - providing access to the Teal Wand where women already receive care – closing screening gaps, easing the load on clinics, and reaching the women who are overdue. Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, yet thousands of women in the U.S. are diagnosed each year – and roughly 4,320 will die from it this year. This funding extends these partnerships and opens new ways for organizations and individuals to offer screening directly, pushing at-home screening from early-adopter territory into routine care.

To learn more, visit www.getteal.com.

About Teal Health

Teal Health is a women's health company on a mission to eliminate cervical cancer by making screening accessible, comfortable, and accurate. Its flagship product, the Teal Wand, is the first FDA-authorized at-home HPV self-collection device for cervical cancer screening. Through its telehealth platform, Teal Health provides an end-to-end screening experience that includes access to providers, at-home sample collection, secure results, and support with follow up care. As a member of the Cervical Cancer Roundtable (a collaboration between the American Cancer Society and Cancer Moonshot), Teal Health is helping to shape the future of preventive care. The company continuously advances screening standards through robust clinical evidence, including 17 peer-reviewed papers and presentations. Learn more at getteal.com.

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SOURCE Teal Health