Takeda and the Indonesian Government Announce Landmark Collaboration to Strengthen Healthcare Resilience and Expand Access to Lifesaving Plasma-Derived Medicinal Products

Ministry of Health of the Republic of Indonesia Grants Plasma Fractionation License, Enabling Takeda to Collect and Fractionate Plasma as Part of Multi-Phased Initiative

Takeda Will Initially Invest up to 30 Million U.S. Dollars to Begin the Establishment of an Ecosystem for Plasma-Derived Medicinal Products, including a pilot of a National Plasma Donation Network

Collaboration Builds on Decades-Long Relationship Between Takeda and Indonesia Focused on Elevating Healthcare Standards for Patients

OSAKA, Japan & CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) and the Indonesian Government (the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Investment and Downstream Industry/BKPM and the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs) today announced a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at strengthening Indonesia’s plasma ecosystem and supporting more equitable access to lifesaving plasma-derived medicinal products (PDMPs) in Indonesia and around the world. Marked by a fractionation license granted to Takeda by the Ministry of Health (MoH), the collaboration is a major milestone in advancing Indonesia’s health resilience and biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.

“This initiative reflects Indonesia’s commitment to building strategic healthcare capabilities and ensuring sustainable access to essential and innovative therapies for Indonesian patients,” said Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Ministry of Health, Republic of Indonesia. “By working closely with trusted global partners like Takeda, we can accelerate the development of a more resilient, future-ready healthcare system.”

The vision for this multi-year initiative, the first of its kind in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region, is focused on the sustainable collection of high-quality plasma and manufacturing of PDMPs at scale. Building on Takeda’s long-standing presence in Indonesia, the collaboration has the potential to position the country as a regional hub for plasma science, advanced plasma collection and biopharmaceutical manufacturing and innovation.

“This initiative demonstrates Takeda’s commitment to expanding access to PDMPs, advancing healthcare resilience and supporting sustainable health systems,” said Ramy Riad, President, Plasma-Derived Therapies at Takeda. “From the introduction of our first PDMPs in Indonesia earlier this year to our investment in local plasma infrastructure, we are proud to extend our collaboration with Indonesia and leverage our global expertise in plasma science to support Indonesia’s long-term healthcare objectives. Together, we aim to improve standards of care, create highly skilled jobs and bolster long-term supply of lifesaving, life-sustaining therapies for patients in Indonesia and around the world.”

As part of the initial phase of the project, Takeda will invest up to 30 million U.S. dollars in a two-year pilot program to establish plasma donation centers in Indonesia, enabling Takeda and the MoH to evaluate feasibility and refine operational models ahead of a potential scale-up into a national network. These centers will leverage Takeda’s global plasma donation expertise and adhere to stringent international quality and regulatory standards. The initiative is expected to create new employment opportunities, including highly skilled positions for healthcare professionals and laboratory technicians, while supporting workforce training and the transfer of international standard practices.

In parallel, Takeda will assess the feasibility and regulatory requirements for building a state-of-the-art plasma-derived therapy manufacturing facility in Indonesia that could serve both Indonesia and other parts of the world – positioning the country as an important contributor to the global supply chain for advanced healthcare products and technologies.

"This investment represents the type of strategic, long-term investment that Indonesia seeks to attract. Beyond the capital commitment, it brings opportunities for technology transfer, talent development and job creation. The collaboration not only elevates and strengthens Indonesia’s healthcare ecosystem but also supports our ambition to establish Indonesia as a regional hub for advanced life sciences and biopharmaceutical manufacturing,” said Minister of Investment and Downstream Industry / Chairman of BKPM, Rosan P. Roeslani.

Global demand for PDMPs continues to grow, yet many countries across the ASEAN region, including Indonesia, face challenges in ensuring sustainable access to these therapies. Underdiagnosis and limited awareness of conditions that can be addressed by PDMPs also remain key barriers to care. This collaboration is intended to support the reliable supply of plasma and PDMPs for patients domestically, while contributing to a more resilient global plasma ecosystem. By sharing best practices in plasma collection and processing, building local capabilities, raising awareness and investing in workforce training, this initiative aims to further enhance patient care in Indonesia and across the region.

The first plasma donation center is expected to open in 2027, and all locations will be part of Takeda’s BioLife plasma center network. While the feasibility of a manufacturing facility is assessed, plasma collected in Indonesia will be fractionated within Takeda’s existing global manufacturing network, with a commitment to prioritizing Indonesia’s domestic needs for PDMPs, in line with applicable laws and regulations.

About Takeda

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries. For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

In Indonesia, Takeda has contributed to the country's healthcare improvement for more than 50 years, since 1971, covering a broad set of expertise, including oncology, gastroenterology, rare diseases, vaccines, and consumer healthcare. We are dedicated to expanding access to our innovative treatments for more patients in Indonesia, fostering enduring partnerships with diverse stakeholders to enhance patient outcomes and sustain the healthcare system in the long term. For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com/id-id/.

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