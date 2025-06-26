Sun Pharma Announces Appointment of Richard Ascroft as CEO North America

PRINCETON, N.J., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Reuters: SUN.BO, Bloomberg: SUNP IN, NSE: SUNPHARMA, BSE: 524715, "Sun Pharma" and includes its subsidiaries and/or associated companies) announced the appointment of Richard Ascroft as its new North America Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective June 16, 2025. Richard brings over three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, with a proven record of leadership, innovation, and strategic growth.

As North America CEO, Richard will advance Sun Pharma's diverse portfolio of innovative medicines, generics and over-the-counter products in both the U.S. and Canada. With a background spanning commercial, market access, clinical development and corporate affairs across the U.S. and global markets, Richard's expertise and vision will be instrumental in guiding the continued growth of the Sun Pharma North America business, including the innovative medicines portfolio which has upcoming commercial launches of new treatments for alopecia areata and squamous cell carcinoma.

"I am honored to join Sun Pharma as the North America CEO," said Richard Ascroft. "This is an exciting opportunity to lead a dynamic team committed to advancing Sun's portfolio of generic and innovative medicines. As Sun Pharma continues its growth trajectory, the North America region is poised to bring new treatments to the market and drive significant growth for the business. I look forward to building on our strong foundation, supporting patients throughout their journey and delivering the highest quality generic and innovative medicines to the people we serve."

Richard is succeeding Abhay Gandhi who played a pivotal role in the growth of the Sun Pharma North America business and will report into Aalok Shanghvi, Sun Pharma's whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer.

"Richard has an extensive and impressive history of driving advancements in healthcare and implementing innovative solutions to get medicines to people in need," said Mr. Aalok Shanghvi. "As CEO of the North America business, Richard will continue delivering on our mission of improving patient outcomes and enhancing the quality of life for people across the U.S. and Canada."

Richard joins Sun Pharma from Takeda Pharmaceuticals where he most recently served as Senior Vice President and Business Unit Head of U.S. Plasma-Derived Therapies and was a member of both the U.S. and global executive leadership teams.

About Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (CIN - L24230GJ1993PLC019050):



Sun Pharma is the world's leading specialty generics company with a presence in specialty, generics and consumer healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the U.S. as well as global emerging markets. Sun Pharma's high-growth global specialty portfolio spans innovative products in dermatology, ophthalmology, and onco-dermatology and accounts for over 18% of company sales. The company's vertically integrated operations deliver high-quality medicines, trusted by physicians and consumers in over 100 countries. Its manufacturing facilities are spread across six continents. Sun Pharma is proud of its multicultural workforce drawn from over 50 nations. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer:



Statements in this "Document" describing the Company's objectives, projections, estimates, expectations, plans or predictions or industry conditions or events may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward looking statements to reflect developments or circumstances that arise or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated developments/circumstances after the date hereof.

Media Contact:



James Freeman – Head of Communications



James.Freeman@sunpharma.com



(978) 808-6956

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-pharma-announces-appointment-of-richard-ascroft-as-ceo-north-america-302491282.html

SOURCE Sun Pharma