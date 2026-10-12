STRATA Skin Sciences to Present Illustrative Case Series on Excimer Laser Phototherapy at 2026 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference

Presentation Explores Targeted 308-nm Excimer Laser's Role in Expanding Treatment Options for Patients with Localized Inflammatory and Autoimmune Skin Diseases

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. ("STRATA" or the "Company"), a global leader in excimer laser therapy dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced its presentation of seven illustrative cases on targeted 308-nm excimer laser phototherapy for localized and inflammatory autoimmune skin diseases at the 2026 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference, taking place October 8-11, 2026 in Las Vegas.

"We are pleased to have the opportunity to present our findings at Fall Clinical and highlight the impact excimer laser phototherapy can have in addressing skin diseases that can be challenging to treat with topical therapies alone," said Erica Jordan, CEO, STRATA Skin Sciences. "These cases contribute to the ongoing conversation around personalized, evidence-based approaches to inflammatory and autoimmune skin diseases, while generating the data and insights needed to help providers deliver meaningful, even life-changing outcomes for their patients."

Key findings from STRATA's 2026 Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference poster presentation – titled "Targeted 308-nkm Excimer Laser Phototherapy for Localized Inflammatory and Autoimmune Skin Diseases: An Illustrative Case Series" and authored by Suhail Hadi, MD and Mark F. Lebwohl, MD – include:

Targeted 308-nm excimer laser phototherapy produced high levels of re-pigmentation across seven distinct conditions – including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, palmoplantar keratoderma, vitiligo, post-inflammatory hypopigmentation, alopecia areata, and mycosis fungoides – and multiple anatomic sites, such as the scalp, hands, feet, face, neck, forearm, and thigh.

Responses were sustained through six months to two years in the patients with follow-up data, without systemic therapy and with no adverse events beyond transient erythema.

Excimer laser phototherapy served as an option for patients where standard topical treatments had already failed, helping those who have struggled to find relief.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.



STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System. STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA's popular partnership approach includes advertising assistance to help raise awareness and promote the program within practices.

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This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. STRATA Skin Sciences undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact: EvolveMKD, strata@evolvemkd.com

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SOURCE STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.