Stonegate Updates Coverage on Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (BU) FY25 Q3

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (TSX: BU): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (TSX: BU). In the third quarter of 2025, Burcon made significant progress in its strategic initiatives. The Company successfully ramped up commercial production of its canola protein isolate, marking a pivotal milestone in its go-to-market strategy. With over 100 prospective customers evaluating its protein products, Burcon has built a robust sales pipeline. Additionally, The Company sees a multi-billion-dollar TAM for its products, with specific opportunities in the soy protein isolate market (US$70-116M), pea protein market (US$215-392M), and canola protein market (US$68-113M), among others. We note that these developments position Burcon well for future growth, driven by expanding market opportunities and strategic advancements in product commercialization.

Key Takeaways:

Successfully Completed a $9.43 Million Rights Offering.

Alliance Partner Signs PSA to Acquire Protein Facility.

Launched Solatein™ Sunflower Protein Isolate as well as Next Gen Peazazz® Pea Protein.

