Stereotaxis Receives FDA Approval for MAGiC Ablation Catheter

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced it obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the MAGiC™ Magnetic Interventional Ablation Catheter.

“FDA approval of MAGiC is a significant milestone for Stereotaxis and the community of physicians pioneering robotics in electrophysiology. It ensures the benefits of Robotic Magnetic Navigation can support patients with complex and critical heart rhythm disorders, represents a major advance in robotic cardiac ablation technology, and provides a foundation for continued technological and clinical progress,” said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman and CEO. “We want to thank and recognize the team members, partners, clinicians and reviewers who made this milestone possible. We look forward to seeing MAGiC serve as a key pillar in our effort to continue making robotics broadly impactful and beneficial in electrophysiology.”

Stereotaxis’ MAGiC catheter is a robotically-navigated magnetic ablation catheter designed to perform cardiac ablation procedures that treat heart arrhythmia. The catheter is designed to expand access to minimally-invasive cardiac ablation therapy in complex underserved patient populations. The catheter is navigated by highly-precise computer-controlled magnetic fields, offering levels of catheter maneuverability, precision and stability often not possible with traditional catheters.

“Robotic Magnetic Navigation has played a central role in the treatment of complex arrhythmias, and FDA approval of MAGiC is a critical milestone in the advancement of the technology and ensuring its continued positive impact on the care of challenging electrophysiology patients,” said Dr. J. Peter Weiss, Cardiac Electrophysiologist and Associate Professor of Medicine at Banner University of Arizona Medical Center.

“The MAGiC catheter is an important innovation in the robotic treatment of arrythmias, and will support our efforts to offer safe and effective therapy to otherwise underserved patients,” said Dr. J. David Burkhardt, Cardiac Electrophysiologist, Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center. “We look forward to using MAGiC, and its unique advantages, to continue pioneering the leading edge of electrophysiology.”

The MAGiC Magnetic Interventional Ablation Catheter is indicated for cardiac electrophysiological mapping, delivering diagnostic pacing stimuli, and for the creation of endocardial lesions to treat supraventricular tachycardia (e.g., macroreentrant atrial tachycardia, focal atrial tachycardia, atrioventricular nodal reentrant tachycardia, and atrioventricular reentrant tachycardia) in patients with congenital heart disease in whom vascular or target chamber access by conventional manual catheter navigation is limited due to underlying anatomic abnormalities and/or previous surgical interventions.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

