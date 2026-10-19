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Press Releases

Starton Therapeutics to Participate in Spotlight Panel at BioFuture 2026 - October 16, 2026

October 18, 2026 | 
1 min read

PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starton Therapeutics Inc. (“Starton”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company employing standard-of-care therapies with proprietary delivery technologies, announced today that Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jamie Oliver, Pharm.D., will participate as a panelist at BioFuture 2026, taking place Oct. 27-28, 2026, in New York.



Dr. Oliver will join fellow industry leaders to discuss the technologies shaping what comes next across the life sciences, including oncology, CNS, metabolic disease and diagnostics. Details for the event are as follows:

BioFuture 2026

Location: Cure, 345 Park Avenue South, 12th Floor, New York, NY
Session: Spotlight Panel 1A
Panel Title: BioFuture Now: Breakthroughs Shaping the Next Era of Biopharma Trailblazers
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026
Time: 10:00-10:55 a.m. ET

To learn more about the event, please visit www.biofuture.com/.

About Starton Therapeutics

Starton Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company focused on transforming standard-of-care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technology, so people with cancer live better, for longer. Starton’s proprietary technology is intended to increase the efficacy of approved drugs, make them more tolerable, and expand their potential use. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including, without limitation, statements regarding our plans and objectives for future operations and expectations about current and future clinical trials, constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions and known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results or events to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, Starton undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


Contacts

Media Relations Contact
Greg Salsburg
STiR-communications
Greg@STiR-communications.com

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