Starpharma Announces a Collaboration and License Agreement with Genentech

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starpharma (ASX: SPL, US OTC: SPHRY), an innovative Australian biotechnology company, today announced the signing of a collaboration and license agreement with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to develop potential cancer therapies that leverage Starpharma’s proprietary DEP® drug delivery technology.

Starpharma will receive an upfront payment of USD $5.5 million (~AUD $8.3 million), and is eligible for development, commercial, and net sales milestones of up to USD $564 million (~AUD $855 million). In addition to this amount, Starpharma is eligible for tiered royalties on global net sales of products resulting from the collaboration.

Starpharma will employ its proprietary DEP® platform technology to develop dendrimer-drug conjugates that incorporate Genentech medicines for certain oncology targets. Starpharma has granted Genentech an exclusive worldwide license under Starpharma’s IP to develop and commercialize products resulting from the collaboration, which could include multiple products for each target.

Starpharma’s DEP® platform technology offers significant benefits in drug development, including improved solubility, increased efficacy, pharmacokinetic control, and improved toxicity profiles. These advantages can be applied to a wide range of drug classes, such as small molecules, peptides, and proteins, as well as to the development of chemotherapeutics, radiotheranostics, and antibody-drug conjugates. These benefits provide companies with opportunities to enhance product attributes by differentiating their portfolios and unlocking additional treatment indications.

Cheryl Maley, Starpharma Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are excited to enter into this agreement, which recognises Starpharma’s dendrimer technology and its potential to benefit novel drug development. It also reflects the diligent work undertaken during the past three years by Starpharma and Genentech of our previous collaborative research focused on innovating and developing cancer therapies utilising Starpharma’s proprietary dendrimer technology platform, DEP®. Genentech’s world-class scientific expertise makes them an ideal collaborator, and we look forward to working together to improve patient outcomes and realise the advantages presented by Starpharma’s DEP® technology platform.

“Building on three years of collaborative research, we are confident the shared commitment and strengths of both teams will enable effective execution, with the overarching goal of delivering meaningful outcomes for patients.

“A key strategic priority for Starpharma is to build new, high-impact partnerships that unlock the full potential of our DEP® platform. By actively pursuing licensing opportunities and collaborating with leading organisations, we aim to expand market reach and enable our partners to deliver significantly improved therapies to patients worldwide.”

Boris L. Zaïtra, Head of Roche Corporate Business Development, commented: “For more than 60 years, we have been developing innovative oncology medicines, and our dedication to transforming cancer care remains unwavering. We're committed to turning science into life-changing breakthroughs for patients.”

For more information, visit www.starpharma.com

Contact: anah@wecommunications.com