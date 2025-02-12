Standard BioTools Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call on February 26, 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ: LAB) today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and operational progress.

Individuals can access the conference call by dialing:



US domestic callers: (888) 346-3970

Outside US callers: (412) 902-4297

Live audio of the webcast will be available online on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at Events & Presentations. The webcast will be archived and available on Standard BioTools™ Investor Relations page at investors.standardbio.com.

About Standard BioTools Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq: LAB), has an established portfolio of essential, standardized next-generation technologies that help biomedical researchers develop medicines faster and better. As a leading solutions provider, the company provides reliable and repeatable insights in health and disease using its proprietary SomaScan, mass cytometry and microfluidics technologies, which help transform scientific discoveries into better patient outcomes. Standard BioTools works with leading academic, government, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, plant and animal research and clinical laboratories worldwide, focusing on the most pressing needs in translational and clinical research, including oncology, immunology and immunotherapy. Learn more at standardbio.com or connect with us on X, Facebook®, LinkedIn, and YouTube™.

