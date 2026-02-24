STAAR Surgical to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on March 3, 2026

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), the global leader in phakic IOLs with the EVO family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL™) for vision correction, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 2, 2026, on Tuesday, March 3 after the market close. The Company will also host an earnings call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and business progress.

Event: STAAR Surgical Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Webcast

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT

Location: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=J3bNAuVd

Topics on the call will include:

Review of Fiscal Year 2025 Operations and Financial Results

China Recovery and Operational Improvements

Inventory Normalization

Cost Discipline

Update on Manufacturing Expansion in Switzerland

Innovation Pipeline Progress

2026 Strategic Focus

The live webcast, including an option to pre-register, can be accessed at the preceding link or the “Investors” section of the STAAR website at https://investors.staar.com/. A webcast replay will be available at the same link for at least 90 days.

