Spring Bio Solution Launches NCE Grid to decode Para IV Filing and First-to-File Opportunities

SOMERSET, N.J., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring Bio Solution, a global leader in the comparator sourcing and clinical trial supplies, has launched NCE Grid, the world’s first free NCE-1 intelligence platform - built to decode, centralize, and visualize Para IV and NCE-1 opportunities in real-time.

Until now, tracking NCE exclusivity expirations and Paragraph IV filings has been a fragmented, manual, and cumbersome process, lacking a centralized solution. Regulatory updates are scattered across various portals, intelligence is buried in siloed databases, and timelines are tracked using spreadsheets. The result? Competitive blind spots, misaligned R&D, and a race already lost before it begins.

For generic pharmaceutical companies aiming to be the “first to file,” intelligence gaps, scattered data, and missed timelines can result in lost exclusivity and millions in revenue.

NCE Grid changes that.



NCE Grid is the world’s first free tool to integrate every critical data point, including molecule, innovator name, NCE-1 date, revenue, therapeutic usage, expected sales growth, and CAGR% into one intuitive platform. With real-time visualizations and actionable insights, NCE Grid empowers strategy, regulatory, and portfolio teams to identify, prioritize, and act on first-to-file opportunities with clarity and speed.

“We created NCE Grid because we saw too many companies struggle with fragmented insights and missed opportunities,” said Salim Shaikh, Founder and CEO of Spring Bio Solution. “In a race where timing is everything, our platform brings clarity, speed, and a competitive edge to decision-makers. When you think Para IV, think NCE Grid — Your trusted guide for strategic drug development.”

To learn more, visit https://ncegrid.springbiosolution.com/

About Spring Bio Solution

Spring Bio Solution partners with CROs, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions worldwide, offering reliable solutions for comparator sourcing and clinical trial supplies. With offices and WDL (wholesale Drug Distribution License) facilities across the USA, EU, Singapore, and India, and a robust network of 400+ distribution partners and 30+ innovators, Spring Bio Solution ensures timely and compliant access to critical drug supplies.

Trusted by over 600 clients and maintaining a 99.9% success rate for sourcing comparator drugs/ RLDs/ innovator samples, the company offers industry-leading cold chain capabilities, ranging from -60°C to ambient temperatures. Through its partnership with LSPedia, Spring Bio Solution also ensures full DSCSA compliance and end-to-end traceability.

With experience supporting over 1,000 clinical trials and more than 12,000 bioequivalence studies, Spring Bio Solution empowers sponsors to de-risk operations and accelerate drug development with confidence.

