SparingVision Successfully Completes PRODYGY Trial Patient Dosing with SPVN06, its Novel Neuroprotective Gene Therapy





All patients dosed with SPVN06 in Phase I/II trial continue to demonstrate a favorable safety profile

Initial data readout for this novel gene-agnostic therapy expected in 2027

Paris, February 9, 2026 – SparingVision (“the Company”), a clinical-stage genomic medicine company transforming the treatment of retinal diseases, today announced that it has successfully completed dosing in its Phase I/II PRODYGY clinical trial evaluating the company’s novel gene-agnostic therapy SPVN06 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa (RP). A total of 33 patients were enrolled in PRODYGY, including 27 patients dosed with SPVN06 since April 2023 and six randomized in a control group. Initial data readout is expected in 2027.

Dr. Kali Stasi, Chief Medical Officer of SparingVision, commented: “This is an important milestone in our goal to transform the treatment landscape for patients with RP. By sustaining the natural function of photoreceptors, SPVN06 has the unique potential to preserve visual acuity and color vision in degenerative retinal diseases such as RP, regardless of genetic mutation or cause of the disease. This could potentially benefit patients from diagnosis until cone photoreceptors remain functional. The successful completion of dosing with SPNV06, with a continued favorable safety profile, reinforces our confidence in our unique approach. I would like to thank all participating patients, investigators, and clinical sites. Dedication and partnership are essential in bringing this novel therapy to patients who need it.”

SPVN06 is SparingVision’s first AAV-based gene therapy designed to preserve vision in patients with degenerative retinal diseases. Unlike gene-specific therapies, SPVN06 takes a gene-agnostic approach that protects cone photoreceptors – the light-sensing cells responsible for visual acuity and color vision – by slowing or stopping their degeneration through neuroprotective effects on cone metabolism.

The therapy has potential applications across multiple retinal conditions where cone photoreceptor loss leads to blindness, including inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) such as RP, as well as non-inherited conditions like age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Leveraging data collected from two large scale proprietary natural history studies, SparingVision is using cutting-edge AI-powered machine learning tools in parallel with statistical analyses, to generate a comprehensive understanding of data from the PRODYGY study. These will help identify emerging efficacy signals and inform the selection of optimal endpoints and patient populations for a registrational study. SparingVision intends to start sharing data with regulators in 2026, with the aim to initiate a pivotal trial in 2027.

PRODYGY trial overview:

The trial is designed to assess safety and exploratory efficacy endpoints, including functional, anatomical and quality of life endpoints.

In the dose-escalation part of the study (Step 1), nine (9) patients were injected across three doses of SPVN06.

In the second part of the study (Step 2), twenty-four (24) patients were randomized into three study arms: high dose (n=9), medium dose (n=9), or an untreated control group (n=6) of SPVN06.





Primary endpoint analysis will occur after all patients have completed at least one year of follow-up, with initial data readout expected in 2027.

This news follows the presentation of preliminary safety data from the PRODYGY trial at ARVO 2025 in May 2025.

About SparingVision

SparingVision is a clinical-stage genomic medicines company with a mission to translate pioneering science into vision saving treatments. Leveraging its unparalleled understanding of retinal diseases, SparingVision has built the world’s most compelling portfolio of synergistic cutting-edge gene therapy treatments for blinding retinal diseases. Its most advanced products, SPVN06 and SPVN20 look to go beyond single gene correction therapies to deliver new mutation-agnostic treatments for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and dry-Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), two leading causes of retinal blindness globally.

SparingVision is a spin-off from the Paris Vision Institute and backed by high-quality investors including 4BIO Capital, Adbio Partners, Bpifrance, Retinal Degeneration Fund, the venture arm of the Foundation Fighting Blindness, Fondation Voir & Entendre, Intellia Therapeutics, UPMC Enterprises, Jeito Capital and Ysios Capital.

Visit www.sparingvision.com for more and follow us on LinkedIn and X @SparingVision

About SPVN06

SPVN06 is a proprietary, mutation-agnostic, AAV vector based investigational gene therapy approach comprised of one neurotrophic factor (Rod derived Cone Viability Factor, RdCVF) and one enzyme reducing oxidative stress (Rod derived Cone Viability Factor Long form, RdCVFL). Acting synergistically, RdCVF and RdCVFL aim at slowing or stopping the degeneration of cone photoreceptors, which inevitably leads to blindness in patients with rod-cone dystrophies (RCD). SparingVision’s primary disease target is retinitis pigmentosa (RP), one of the most common inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) that affects an estimated two million patients worldwide. There is currently no treatment approved to treat patients with RP independently of their genetic background. This approach is potentially applicable to many more diseases, where the loss of rods is known to be an early signal of the disease, notably Geographic Atrophy (GA) secondary to dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD). SPVN06 is the result of world-leading ophthalmology research by SparingVision founders José-Alain Sahel and Thierry Léveillard at the Paris Vision Institute.

About PRODYGY

PRODYGY (Promising ROd-cone DYstrophy Gene therapY) is a multicentric Phase I/II clinical trial to assess the safety, tolerability as well as preliminary efficacy Further information on the PRODYGY trial can be found on www.ClinicalTrials.gov (CT identifier: NCT05748873).

DISCLAIMER

Dr. Jose-Alain Sahel and UPMC have financial interests in the study sponsor, SparingVision.