SOTIO to Present Preclinical Data on Lead Antibody-Drug Conjugates, SOT106 and SOT109, at 2025 AACR Annual Meeting

SOTIO Biotech, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company owned by PPF Group, today announced it will present new data from two of its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) programs for the treatment of solid tumors, showcasing advancements in its innovative pipeline. The presentations will take place at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL from April 25-30, 2025.





SOT106 is being developed for the treatment of patients with sarcomas and other LRRC15-positive tumors. The oral presentation at AACR will feature new preclinical in vitro and in vivo data. SOT106 targets leucine-rich repeat containing protein 15 (LRRC15), a protein that is commonly overexpressed in mesenchymal malignancies.

SOT109 is being developed for the treatment of colorectal cancer and other gastrointestinal cancers. It targets cadherin-17 (CDH17), a protein homogenously overexpressed in more than 90% of colorectal cancers. The poster presentation at AACR will showcase preclinical data on the efficacy and safety of SOT109 across various models.

Presentation details are as follows:

Oral Presentation Title: “SOT106, a novel best-in-class antibody-drug conjugate targeting LRRC15, to treat sarcomas and other advanced solid cancers”

Abstract Number: 1164

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics / Antibody-Based Cancer Therapeutic Agents

Presenting Author: Michaela Fojtu

Date & Time: April 27, 2025, 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Poster Title: “Preclinical safety and efficacy of SOT109, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting Cadherin 17 (CDH17) for the treatment of colorectal and other gastrointestinal tract tumors”

Abstract Number: 5469

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics

Presenting Author: Nataliia Kalynovska

Date & Time: April 29, 2025, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. CT

Location: Poster Section 15, Board Number 27

Presentation materials will be made available here after presentations at AACR conclude.

About SOTIO Biotech

SOTIO Biotech (SOTIO) is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The company is advancing an innovative pipeline of mono- and bispecific solid tumor ADC programs at various stages of preclinical development. The SOTIO pipeline also includes two clinical-stage programs: BOXR1030, a metabolically enhanced CAR-T cell therapy targeting GPC3-expressing tumors; and SOT201, a next-generation PD-1-targeting immunocytokine. SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.sotio.com.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO Biotech a.s. in selected countries.

