Solve M.E., Brain Inflammation Collaborative (BIC), ChronicleBio, Complex Disorders Alliance, and CareEvolution Launch Groundbreaking Partnership to Accelerate Research on ME/CFS, Long Covid, and IACCIs

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solve M.E., the Brain Inflammation Collaborative (BIC), ChronicleBio, the Complex Disorders Alliance, and CareEvolution have launched a powerful new collaboration to advance research on myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME)/chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS), Long Covid, and other infection-associated chronic conditions and illnesses (IACCIs).

This partnership unites decades of data, insights, and expertise to accelerate breakthroughs. By sharing knowledge and building on existing work, it aims to deliver faster diagnoses, better treatments, and improved outcomes for the millions affected by these conditions worldwide.

Central to the collaboration is Solve M.E., a national nonprofit dedicated to making ME/CFS, Long Covid, and IACCIs widely understood, diagnosable, and treatable. Since 2010, Solve has collected patient-reported data, most recently through Solve Together—a dynamic platform created by CareEvolution. It allows users to track symptoms, sync wearables, generate reports for providers, and opt into clinical studies, and it's the largest database of its kind in the U.S.

The Brain Inflammation Collaborative, a patient-centered nonprofit, will take over the management of the Solve Together platform. BIC will expand the platform to include pediatric populations, additional diagnoses, and assessments aimed to illuminate the links between brain inflammation and mental health. The goal: more diverse and inclusive research across rural, marginalized, and underserved communities, with all materials translated into Spanish to further broaden access.

"This collaboration will ultimately benefit our growing patient communities and deliver the big breakthroughs they deserve," said Emily Taylor, CEO of Solve M.E. "It will allow for the collection and processing of more data from a broader population and ensure that principal investigators from multiple fields of study can access the open source data via a secure and vetted application process. By joining forces and tearing down research silos, we can leverage our shared resources to expedite progress and find treatments and cures for these complex conditions."

As part of the collaboration, Solve M.E. will share data with both the Complex Disorders Alliance—a patient-founded nonprofit that drives the development of diagnostics and treatments—and ChronicleBio, a biotech company advancing research on chronic illnesses including POTS, ME/CFS, and Long Covid. ChronicleBio will apply Solve's patient data to deepen insights and fuel transformative clinical trials.

Solve M.E.'s database is uniquely valuable for containing pre- and post-COVID-19 health information, enabling comparisons between individuals with ME/CFS triggered by COVID-19 and those with other origins. This insight helps researchers better understand how the pandemic has impacted long-term health.

Christy Jagdfeld, CEO of BIC, said, "The Brain Inflammation Collaborative sees this collaboration and addition to our organization as a tremendous opportunity to catapult us to a place to immediately create meaningful research opportunities. We are very humbled and respectful of this opportunity and know the importance of doing justice to the work ahead of us."

Amy Rochlin, CEO of the Complex Disorders Alliance, added:



"Patients cannot afford for us to work in silos or duplicate efforts. This partnership is about uniting—pooling data, insights, and expertise—to drive the breakthroughs that put patients first. By learning from one another and building on existing knowledge, we can turn research into real solutions—faster diagnoses, better treatments, and improved lives for those living with complex disorders."

Rohit Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of ChronicleBio, stated:



"There have been a number of barriers and promises made in bringing research findings to bedside. This collaboration aims to finally break down the silos and ensure each group is working in concert to drive new discoveries across medical, research, and advocacy. At the heart of our efforts is a mutual vision to empower those impacted by chronic illness, leading to more opportunities for all to be part of the path to cures."

A full roll-out of the new Solve Together platform under BIC leadership is expected in 2025.

For information on accessing data, participants and researchers may contact the BIC team at info@braininflammationcollaborative.org.

About Solve M.E. :



The Solve ME/CFS Initiative (Solve M.E.) is a non-profit organization that serves as a catalyst for critical research into diagnostics, treatments, and cures for ME/CFS, Long Covid, and other infection-associated chronic conditions and illnesses (IACCIs). Our work with the scientific, medical, and pharmaceutical communities, advocacy with government agencies, and alliances with patient groups around the world are laying the foundation for breakthroughs that can improve the lives of millions who suffer from various "long haul" diseases.

About the Brain Inflammation Collaborative :



The Brain Inflammation Collaborative (BIC) is a non-profit organization that is committed to investigating the connection between mental health and neuroinflammation caused by infections, autoimmune diseases, allergies, and injuries. Our mission is to advance treatments for neuroinflammation through research, advocacy, and education. To achieve this, we develop scalable partnerships and collaborations, sustainable research strategies, and tools to support researchers, patients, and clinicians. We advocate for a collective, longitudinal approach to studying infection-associated chronic conditions, recognizing that research insights from one condition can drive progress across many others, through every stage of life. Complementing the work of advocacy groups that focus on single conditions, populations, and/or age groups, we work to connect patient communities, ensuring individuals with any of 30+ related diseases can contribute to and benefit from research.

About CareEvolution :



With over 15 years of experience in healthcare interoperability, CareEvolution is a leading provider of health data and digital clinical research platforms. The CareEvolution Health Data Platform has enabled leading health plans, provider networks, and health information exchanges to unlock the value of their healthcare data assets. Payor, provider, and consumer-sourced data is liberated, aggregated, and standardized—enabling many advanced use cases.

About ChronicleBio:



Founded by leading biotech professionals directly impacted by complex disorders, ChronicleBio is focused on building the richest, AI-ready data platform for chronic illness to empower patients, providers, and pharma. With its network of physician and clinical partnerships, ChronicleBio is uniquely positioned to build the world's most comprehensive longitudinal dataset for those living with these debilitating conditions and fuel the next-generation of AI tools that accelerate discovery and expand access to meaningful clinical trials.

About Complex Disorders Alliance :



Complex Disorders Alliance is a 501(c)(3) patient-founded nonprofit organization accelerating groundbreaking research, clinical innovation, and patient-centered solutions for complex disorders. CODA collaborates with best-in-class researchers, medical institutions, and industry leaders to accelerate the development of diagnostic tools, targeted therapies, and evidence-based interventions that transform outcomes and improve lives.

