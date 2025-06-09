Soligenix Highlights Dr. Ellen Kim’s Recent Q&A and the Promise of HyBryte™ in Ongoing Clinical Trials

PRINCETON, N.J., June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Soligenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNGX) (Soligenix or the Company), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need, today spotlights the efforts of Ellen Kim, M.D., Lead Principal Investigator for the Company’s Phase 3 FLASH (1 and 2) studies in early stage cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), in advancing HyBryte™ (synthetic hypericin) as a potential new therapy for patients living with mycosis fungoides (MF), the most common form of CTCL.

In a recent Q&A hosted by Susan Thornton, CEO of the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation, a patient advocacy group, Dr. Kim shared her gratitude to clinical trial participants and emphasized the urgent need for safer, more effective therapies for CTCL. The conversation underscored the progress being made with HyBryte™, Soligenix’s novel, non-mutagenic photodynamic therapy.

“We need new therapies and access to therapies [for patients],” said Dr. Kim, noting that CTCL is a chronic disease which means that therapies with possible side effects, such as the development of contact dermatitis, sun damage or skin cancer from phototherapy, can become a real issue for patients over time. “There hasn’t been an FDA-approved, new skin-directed therapy for over 10 years, so we really need new ones that are safe and hopefully safer [than the ones currently in use].”

Clinical results from ongoing studies have been promising, with Dr. Kim noting that participants have experienced positive outcomes and that the therapy has been well tolerated, with no dropouts due to serious adverse events.

"HyBryte™ has a unique mechanism of action, so it doesn’t damage DNA, unlike phototherapy, so theoretically it’s less mutagenic and there’s less risk of skin cancer. It’s not systemically absorbed, based on prior studies, and seems to be quite well tolerated in terms of its effects on the local skin area,” added Dr. Kim.

As a professor of dermatology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Director of the Penn Cutaneous Lymphoma Program, Dr. Kim is keen to continue her research into CTCL with colleagues and patients alike.

“There aren’t that many clinical trials going on for early-stage disease,” Dr. Kim stated, adding she is very excited for what lies ahead now that open enrollment in HyBryte™ clinical trials is available. “Hopefully we can get this over the finish line. We can’t thank patients enough; it’s so critical for getting new therapies approved.”

To watch Dr. Kim’s interview and learn more about the real-world clinical study of the treatment of Mycosis Fungoides with Synthetic Hypericin and Visible Light, please visit: https://ibn.fm/sCfYo

About Soligenix, Inc.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics business segment is developing and moving toward potential commercialization of HyBryte™ (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin) as a novel photodynamic therapy utilizing safe visible light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). With successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, regulatory approvals will be sought to support potential commercialization worldwide. Development programs in this business segment also include expansion of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) into psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer (SGX942), and in Behçet's Disease (SGX945).

Our Public Health Solutions business segment includes development programs for RiVax®, our ricin toxin vaccine candidate, as well as our vaccine programs targeting filoviruses (such as Marburg and Ebola) and CiVax™, our vaccine candidate for the prevention of COVID19 (caused by SARS-CoV-2). The development of our vaccine programs incorporates the use of our proprietary heat stabilization platform technology, known as ThermoVax®. To date, this business segment has been supported with government grant and contract funding from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

For further information regarding Soligenix, Inc., please visit the Company's website at https://www.soligenix.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @Soligenix_Inc .

