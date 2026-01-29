SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Conferences - January 29, 2026

January 29, 2026 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences in February and March:

Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit 2026
Presentation Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET
Presentation Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast: Here

Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
Presentation Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET
Presentation Format: Company presentation

TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference 
Presentation Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 9:50 AM ET
Presentation Format: Fireside Chat
Webcast: Here

Replay of the Guggenheim and TD Cowen events will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s first commercial product, VYKAT™ XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, formerly known as DCCR, is a once-daily oral treatment for hyperphagia in adults and children 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome and was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 26, 2025. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Corporate Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2578


Northern California Rare diseases Events
