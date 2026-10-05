Sling Therapeutics to Present Data from Phase 2b/3 LIDS Trial of Oral IGF-1R Inhibitor Linsitinib in Thyroid Eye Disease at ASOPRS 57th Annual Fall Scientific Symposium

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sling Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing the first and only late-stage oral small-molecule therapy for thyroid eye disease (TED), today announced that data from its Phase 2b/3 LIDS trial of linsitinib in adults with moderate to severe active TED will be presented at the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS) 57th Annual Fall Scientific Symposium, taking place October 8–9, 2026, at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

The upcoming oral and poster presentations build on previously announced topline results from the Phase 2b/3 LIDS trial and will include additional durability data. In September 2026, Sling announced that the first patients have been dosed in the confirmatory Phase 3 ORBIT pivotal trial, a global, randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of linsitinib in adults with moderate to severe active TED.

Presentation Details

Poster presentation: Linsitinib, an Orally Administered IGF-1R Inhibitor, Demonstrates Sustained Post-treatment Durability in Moderately to Severely Active Thyroid Eye Disease

Poster: 21

Session: Orbital Disease

Date: October 8, 2026

Time: 10:14 am – 10:44 am CDT

Presenter: Raymond Douglas, M.D., Ph.D., board-certified aesthetic and reconstructive oculoplastic surgeon

Location: Storyville Exhibit Hall

Oral presentation: Linsitinib, an Orally Administered IGF-1R Inhibitor, Demonstrates Efficacy and Safety in Moderately to Severely Active Thyroid Eye Disease

Session: Thyroid Eye Disease Clinical Trial Updates (non-CME)

Date: October 9, 2026

Time: 12:17 pm – 12:23 pm CDT

Presenter: Raymond Douglas, M.D., Ph.D., board-certified aesthetic and reconstructive oculoplastic surgeon

Location: Imperial 5 (4th Floor)

About the Phase 2b/3 LIDS Trial

The LIDS Trial (NCT05276063) was a Phase 2b/3, randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled trial evaluating the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of oral linsitinib in adults with moderate to severe active TED. A total of 90 patients were randomized 1:1:1 to linsitinib 75 mg BID, linsitinib 150 mg BID or placebo for 24 weeks. Week 24 responders then entered a 48-week off-drug extension period to assess durability.

About Linsitinib

Linsitinib is a convenient oral small molecule in Phase 3 clinical development for thyroid eye disease (TED). Linsitinib inhibits IGF-1R (insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor) intracellularly. IGF-1R is a validated target in TED and the only target for currently approved therapies. Activation of IGF-1R drives the inflammation, tissue expansion and proptosis seen in TED. By blocking this signaling, linsitinib is designed to reduce these effects. Linsitinib has an established safety profile through treatment of more than 900 patients in 15 clinical trials in multiple diseases and has received Fast Track Designation from the U.S. FDA.

About Sling Therapeutics

Sling Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the late-stage advancement of an oral small molecule therapy for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). Linsitinib, the first and only oral small-molecule intracellular IGF-1R (insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor) inhibitor in Phase 3 clinical development, is designed to provide TED patients with an effective, convenient oral treatment option while reducing the treatment burden on patients, physicians and healthcare systems. For more information, visit www.slingtx.com.

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