SK pharmteco to Host Innovations in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Symposium in Cambridge, Massachusetts

Innovations in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Continuous Manufacturing, Advanced Processing & Scalable Technologies on April 8th to feature top experts

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SK pharmteco announced today that it will host Innovations in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: Continuous Manufacturing, Advanced Processing & Scalable Technologies, a premier one-day scientific symposium at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Cambridge on Wednesday, April 8th. The event brings together top academic and industry experts to explore the transformative potential of continuous manufacturing, advanced processing, and scalable technologies.

As the industry advances toward more complex modalities and faster timelines, this symposium acts as a crucial forum for discussing the "factory of the future" and the digital integration of chemical processes. The program features a robust lineup of experts from world-class organizations, including Gilead, Antheia, Eli Lilly, Amgen, and SK pharmteco.

Key highlights include:



Keynote Address: Jason E. Hein, Ph.D., professor at the University of British Columbia and founder of Telescope Innovations, will give a talk on data-driven decision-making and automation in process development.

Expert Sessions: In-depth technical discussions on synthetic biology, yeast metabolic engineering, small-molecule scale-up, and stereochemical control.

Strategic Panel: The day ends with a future-focused panel discussion on implementation strategies for the next decade of pharmaceutical manufacturing innovation.

Networking: Attendees will enjoy a networking lunch and Post-Conference Reception, offering dedicated time to connect with peers.

In addition to Dr. Hein, other speakers include:

Kristy Hawkins, Co-Founder & CSO of Antheia

Vijay Dhand, Scientist in Process Development, Gilead

Eunpyo Hong, Senior Researcher, SK pharmteco

Jingfan Yang, Chemical Engineer, Eli Lilly & Company

Bharath Venkatram, Sr. Engineer Process Development & Scale Up Lab, Amgen



Panelists:

Matt Beaver, Sr. Director, Process Development at Amgen

Karl Hansen, Chief Technical Operations Officer at Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.

Ashley Groves, Consultant, Biologics process Development

Kris Depew, Director/Fellow, Process Chemistry/CMC at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Event Logistics & Venue

The symposium will be held at the iconic Royal Sonesta Hotel, located at 40 Edwin H. Land Blvd., offering a central location for the Cambridge biotech community. Registration begins at 7:30 AM, and the dress code is business or business casual.

Industry professionals, researchers, and students are advised to reserve their spots early, as seating is limited.

Register at this link .

About SK pharmteco

SK pharmteco is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production sites, research & development facilities, and analytical laboratories across the U.S., Europe, and South Korea. The company’s core capabilities center on small molecules, peptides, and viral vectors, providing the specialized expertise needed to bring complex therapies to market. Through these pillars, SK pharmteco supports biopharmaceutical partners of all sizes with comprehensive development and manufacturing solutions worldwide. SK pharmteco is a subsidiary of SK Inc. (KRX: 034730) (SK), the strategic investment company for SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate.