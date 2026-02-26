SK bioscience, IDT Biologika and Vaxxas Selected for Next-Generation Influenza Vaccine development Financed by the European Union

SK–IDT–Vaxxas consortium establishes strategic entry point for high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) vaccines in Europe to improve vaccine performance and access.

Parallel development of high-immunogenicity HD-MAP vaccines for seasonal and pandemic influenza threats.

INCHEON, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK bioscience announced that, together with IDT Biologika (IDT) and Australian biotechnology company Vaxxas, it has been selected for Phase 1 of a next-generation vaccine development initiative managed by the European Health and Digital Executive Agency (HaDEA) on behalf of the European Commission's Health Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA). Using Vaxxas' needle-free delivery technology, the three-party consortium will develop a seasonal influenza vaccine for older adults and pandemic influenza vaccine for broader populations.

This contract is one of three EU-funded framework contracts, valued at up to a total of €225M and aimed at strengthening next-generation vaccine commercialization and supply capabilities within Europe. HaDEA will provide up to €12.9 million to support Phase 1 research, including a Phase 1 clinical trial. Subject to successful technical validation and clinical outcomes, the Consortium could tender to progress through subsequent phases of the program to support Phase 3 and final-stage development.

The contract is particularly meaningful as it represents the first major global public funding secured following SK bioscience's acquisition of IDT, and continues the company's close collaboration with high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) pioneer Vaxxas. It also establishes a pathway for entry into the highly regulated European market by combining influenza vaccine development capabilities with Vaxxas' HD-MAP technology.

Within the consortium, IDT serves as the European legal contracting entity and overall project lead, overseeing project management and coordination with European authorities. Upon commercialization, IDT is expected to function as a key manufacturing hub in Europe, including responsibility for drug substance production.

SK bioscience, leveraging its proprietary cell culture technology, will supply drug substance for both its licensed influenza vaccine, SKYCellflu, and a pandemic influenza vaccine currently under development. SK bioscience will also collaborate with Vaxxas for the clinical development, with Vaxxas manufacturing HD-MAP vaccines.

The patch-based influenza vaccines are designed to achieve a comparable immunogenicity response with lower antigen doses than traditional delivery platforms. With a short application time and room-temperature stability, they are expected to significantly enhance ease of administration and increase vaccine access critical to a public health vaccination response. According to modelling by Avalere Health on a US scenario, the potential impact of microarray patch (MAP) vaccines in a pandemic could be at least 35% fewer cases, and at least 30% fewer deaths by enabling a broader and faster response. Additionally, MAP vaccines could reduce US economic losses by at least $200 billion and global economic losses by at least $921 billion over two years.

Through this project, SK bioscience, IDT, and Vaxxas intend to actively target the premium European seasonal influenza vaccine market for older adults, while boosting their capabilities to support the region's preparedness to respond to potential public health crises.

Upon successful development, SK bioscience with its Consortium partners plan to pursue entry into major advanced markets, including Europe's Northern Hemisphere market, and explore additional business opportunities through exports to key markets such as Korea and the United States, depending on global clinical outcomes.

According to global market research firm Datamonitor, the seasonal influenza vaccine market targeting older adults is estimated at approximately USD 459 million. As immune responses decline with age, this segment shows strong demand for premium products such as high-dose and adjuvanted vaccines, making differentiated formulations and technologies a direct determinant of market competitiveness.

"With more than 100 years of experience in vaccine development and manufacturing, IDT Biologika has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of patients and partners worldwide," said Dr. Sally Choe, Co-CEO of IDT Biologika. "Our global customer focus drives us to not only ensure reliable, high-quality production, but also to actively shape innovative delivery solutions that can expand access and improve acceptance across broader populations. By working with SK bioscience and Vaxxas to advance needle-free patch technology for influenza vaccines, we are helping to develop new vaccination approaches designed to better protect people around the world against seasonal and pandemic influenza."

"The successful tender reflects a shared ambition across the Consortium and the European Commission to invest in alternative vaccine delivery technologies that simplify vaccination and enhance preparedness," said Vaxxas CEO Mr. David Peacock. "This tender positions Vaxxas and its Consortium partners at the forefront of global vaccination innovation. We are proud to see our technology recognised by governments worldwide as a critical component of future public health preparedness."

Jaeyong Ahn, President and CEO of SK bioscience, said "This project marks the first tangible business outcome following the acquisition of IDT, demonstrating how our combined global network and technological capabilities translate into performance. We will continue to actively pursue opportunities for our proprietary vaccines in Europe and strengthen our competitiveness in the global market through innovative platforms."

SK bioscience is accelerating the global expansion of its key pipelines through partnerships. Ongoing initiatives include Phase 3 global clinical development of the next-generation pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (GBP410) in collaboration with Sanofi; clinical advancement of a broadly protective sarbecovirus vaccine supported by the Gates Foundation and CEPI; and the establishment of next-generation mRNA platform strategies. Through these efforts, the company aims to expand its leadership beyond Korea and into the global vaccine market.

About IDT Biologika

With passion we bring pharmaceutical solutions to life.

IDT Biologika, part of SK bioscience, is a globally operating CDMO specializing in end-to-end development and manufacturing of biologics, biosimilars, and other sterile injectables. With more than 100 years of biopharmaceutical expertise, we combine proven know-how with advanced platform technologies to support our customers' projects.

Our integrated services span the entire product lifecycle – from process development and drug substance manufacturing (cell culture and microbial systems) to clinical and commercial fill-finish, complemented by quality control, analytical testing, and packaging.

We support the successful market launch of protein- and antibody-based biologics and biosimilars, including vaccines, gene and immune therapeutics, oncolytic viruses, and other sterile injectables that help prevent and treat diseases worldwide.

About Vaxxas

Vaxxas is a biotechnology company pioneering HD-MAP technology for future self-administered vaccine delivery. The HD-MAP has been administered to more than 750 participants across clinical trials, demonstrating strong safety, tolerability, and robust immune responses. Preclinical and clinical data indicate the technology has the potential to deliver all major vaccine types positioning HD-MAP as a universal delivery solution. By targeting immune cells just beneath the skin, the HD-MAP has the potential to achieve stronger protection with smaller doses, while reducing cold-chain requirements and enabling self-administration.

Vaxxas' programs are advancing toward commercialisation with support from global partners including SK bioscience, the US Government, the Welcome Trust, and the Gates Foundation, assessing the potential of HD‑MAP to vaccinate against seasonal and pre‑pandemic influenza, and measles and rubella. The company recently installed robotic lines for aseptic (sterile) manufacture at its state‑of‑the‑art Brisbane biomedical facility supporting scalable, GMP-compliant production for clinical and future commercial supply.

About SK bioscience

SK bioscience is an innovative vaccine and biotech company, committed to vaccine development and manufacturing to enable more equitable access to vaccines around the world. Leveraging strengths on cutting-edge technologies, SK bioscience has been dedicated to promoting human health from prevention to cure across the globe. With the cooperation of domestic and international governments, regulatory agencies, healthcare providers, doctors, and medical experts, all of the SK colleagues are passionately committed to providing high-quality vaccines to those who need them and better public healthcare solutions.

