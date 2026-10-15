Sirona Medical Raises $40M Series D as Platform Usage Triples

Round led by Avidity Partners. Platform usage, ARR, & contracted ARR all grew by more than 2.5x year-over-year.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirona Medical, Inc. ("Sirona"), the market leader in cloud-native radiology software, today announced $40 million in Series D financing led by Avidity Partners, with participation from 8VC, GreatPoint Ventures, KLT Holdings, and other new and existing investors. The round funds Sirona's operating plan indefinitely.

Sirona's RadOS platform unifies PACS, reporting, diagnostic viewing, worklist, and workflow AI on a single cloud and AI-native platform. Since its public launch in November 2023, Sirona has grown to dozens of contracted customers across hundreds of integrated sites, with more than 12 million primary imaging exams per year under contract.

Growth (as of September 30, 2026)

Revenue: 2.5x year-over-year

2.5x year-over-year Contracted ARR: 2.7x year-over-year

2.7x year-over-year Platform Usage: PACS archive usage grew 2.5x and diagnostic reports submitted through the platform grew 2x year-over-year.

PACS archive usage grew 2.5x and diagnostic reports submitted through the platform grew 2x year-over-year. Contracted Usage Growth: Sirona is under contract to onboard over 1,000 additional radiologists over the next twelve months.

Sirona is under contract to onboard over 1,000 additional radiologists over the next twelve months. Average Deal Size: Mean new-customer contracted ARR reached $1.07 million on a trailing twelve-month basis, with mean total contract value reaching $5.10 million.

Use of Proceeds

Cash-Flow Positivity: Series D funds Sirona indefinitely.

Series D funds Sirona indefinitely. Client Services Organization: Hired Anders Osterholm, a 25-year Sectra veteran to lead Sirona's Client Services Organization. This includes opening new offices in Burlington, Vermont, and Cincinnati, Ohio, as Sirona expands its U.S.-based implementation and 24x7 support teams.

Hired Anders Osterholm, a 25-year Sectra veteran to lead Sirona's Client Services Organization. This includes opening new offices in Burlington, Vermont, and Cincinnati, Ohio, as Sirona expands its U.S.-based implementation and 24x7 support teams. Sirona Cortex: Commercialization of Cortex, Sirona's agentic AI orchestration layer.

Commercialization of Cortex, Sirona's agentic AI orchestration layer. The Sirona Network: Sirona has brought hundreds of radiologists onto a single cloud-native infrastructure, with more than half of Sirona customers collaborating in some way through the RadOS platform today. Over 2027, the company will refine tooling with the help of its private practice and health system partners that will allow them to better leverage the Sirona Network.

Sirona has brought hundreds of radiologists onto a single cloud-native infrastructure, with more than half of Sirona customers collaborating in some way through the RadOS platform today. Over 2027, the company will refine tooling with the help of its private practice and health system partners that will allow them to better leverage the Sirona Network. International: Launch of Sirona Global, the company's international program, before the end of 2026. Sirona Global will expand the company's operational and commercial footprint into international markets including the UK, EU, South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, and more.

"Sirona's mission has always been to accelerate the transition to AI-powered healthcare globally," said Cameron Andrews, Founder and President of Sirona Medical. "We pioneered a new category of software in 2018 to accomplish this, and thanks to the confidence of our customers, partners, and investors, Sirona now has the permanent capital necessary to deliver this vision to tens of millions of patients a year and at global scale."

"As the industry confronts a radiology staffing crisis, Sirona's customers are growing capacity faster than any other defined segment of the U.S. radiology market," said Ken Kaufman, Chief Executive Officer of Sirona Medical. "We're proud of the capacity we helped our customers build this year, and look forward to deploying RadOS to more practices, hospitals, health systems, and international markets in 2027."

"Sirona is the category-defining company in cloud-native radiology," said Jacob Garfield, Partner and Managing Director at Avidity Partners. "Sirona's customers are achieving above-market volume growth in their practices and delivering care at a faster clip."

Over the coming months, Sirona will release "Built on Sirona," a series of dozens of customer stories and technical deep dives exploring the RadOS architecture in depth. The series will illustrate how practices are using the RadOS platform to reimagine the process of radiology for the AI-age and will highlight groups that have used RadOS to solve some of the most important economic and operational challenges in radiology today in ways that could only have been Built on Sirona. The introduction to this series is available now at sironamedical.com/built-on-sirona.

About Sirona Medical, Inc.

Sirona Medical is the global leader in AI-native radiology workflow software. The company's cloud-native platform, RadOS, is the industry's first unified radiology operating system, bringing together the diagnostic viewer, reporter, PACS archive, worklist, and AI into a single efficient clinical workflow. Sirona enables radiologists to work faster, deploy AI more effectively, and deliver better care for patients from anywhere. Sirona is backed by roughly $150 million in venture capital and trusted by some of the largest radiology practices, hospitals, and health systems globally. For more information, visit www.sironamedical.com.

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SOURCE Sirona Medical