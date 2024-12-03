Sirius Therapeutics to Present Data from Its Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Factor XI siRNA, a Long-Acting Next-Generation Anticoagulant for Thromboembolic Disorders at the 66th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

SAN DIEGO & SHANGHAI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sirius Therapeutics today announced that preliminary data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of SRSD107, a next generation siRNA therapeutic under clinical development for the prevention and treatment of thromboembolic disorders, will be presented at the 66th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. The meeting will take place December 7-10, 2024, at the San Diego Convention Center and online.





“The data to be presented at ASH 2024 demonstrate a favorable safety and efficacy profile for SRSD107, suggesting its potential as a transformative medicine with semiannual or even annual dosing for patients who require a chronic anticoagulant,” said Dr. Patrick Yue, CMO of Sirius Therapeutics. “SRSD107’s viability as an anticoagulant is supported by epidemiologic and other data indicating that inhibiting synthesis of FXI may prevent thrombotic events without increasing bleeding risk. We are set to begin a phase-2 study in the coming months.”

About Thromboembolic Disorders

Thrombosis, or blood clot formation, is the common underlying mechanism of most cases of myocardial infarction, ischemic stroke, and venous thromboembolism. According to a study in The Lancet of regional and global mortality rates, thromboembolic disorders are estimated to cause as many as 1 in 4 deaths worldwide.

About SRSD107

SRSD107 is a novel double-stranded small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA). Developed by Sirius Therapeutics, SRSD107 specifically targets human coagulation factor XI (FXI) mRNA and inhibits FXI protein expression, thereby blocking the intrinsic coagulation pathway and promoting anticoagulant/anti-thrombotic effects. SRSD107 has been engineered for the potential to enable once or twice-a-year dosing.

About Sirius Therapeutics

Sirius is an innovative, clinical stage biotech company developing next generation siRNA therapy for global markets. We are dedicated to translating siRNA technology into transformative medicine for patients with chronic diseases. Our most advanced products are SRSD107 for the treatment of thromboembolic disorders, and SRSD101 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. Founded in 2021 by a world-class leadership team and investors, Sirius has established an innovative discovery center in the United States and translational medicine center in China. Sirius has raised nearly US$100 million funding to date from OrbiMed, Creacion Ventures, Hankang Capital, Delos Capital, and the leadership team.

