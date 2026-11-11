Sino Biological Advances AI-Designed Molecule Validation with 4RISE™

Faster Expression. Deeper Validation. Integrated Support.

HOUSTON, Nov. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI can generate protein candidates at an unprecedented speed, but experimental validation remains essential to determine whether they properly express, bind targets, and demonstrate the desired biological properties.

Sino Biological, Inc. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange: 301047.SZ), a global leader in recombinant protein technology, brings these capabilities together under 4RISE™, an integrated wet-lab validation solution designed to advance AI-designed molecules from computational predictions to experimental evidence.

Built around four strengths — Rapid, In-Depth, Seamless, and Empirical — 4RISE™ brings together high-throughput expression, extensive target protein resources, and multi-dimensional validation capabilities.

4RISE™: Turning AI Designs into Experimental Evidence

R — RAPID | Rapid Expression. Ready-to-Use Targets. Faster Readout.

XPressMAX™ cell-free protein synthesis (CFPS) enables recombinant protein expression in approximately 3 hours, with success rates exceeding 99% in established workflows. Combined with more than 11,000 ready-to-use target proteins and high-throughput SPR/BLI analysis, applicable workflows can also deliver AI-ready binding data in as little as 3 days. Structured, AI-ready experimental data and API access support data retrieval and integration into downstream research, analysis, and optimization workflows. By accelerating expression, screening, and data delivery, 4RISE™ helps researchers rapidly identify promising candidates and advance AI-driven design cycles.

I — IN-DEPTH | Beyond Binding. Into Biology.

4RISE™ goes beyond target binding and kinetic characterization to assess developability and biological function. More than 20 developability assays, alongside molecular and cell-based functional assays, help researchers evaluate candidate quality and biological activity.

S — SEAMLESS | Versatile Expression. Extensive Target Coverage. Integrated Validation.

Complementary cell-free and mammalian expression platforms support diverse molecule types and expression requirements. Combined with an extensive in-house target protein portfolio, antibody production, binding characterization, developability assessment, and functional validation, 4RISE™ provides integrated support from sequence screening to candidate evaluation.

E — EMPIRICAL | Proven in Practice.

Sino Biological brings established high-throughput expression, purification, and analytical platforms, with experience supporting diverse AI-designed molecules, including miniproteins, VHH, scFv, Fab, IgG, enzymes, and cytokines. With collaborations spanning more than 50 AI companies, Sino Biological brings extensive hands-on experience in wet-lab validation of AI-designed molecules.

Advancing AI Discovery with Experimental Evidence

"AI-driven discovery requires more than computational predictions. Researchers need reliable experimental evidence to evaluate candidates and guide subsequent design decisions," said Dr. Rob Burgess, Chief Business Officer at Sino Biological US. "4RISE™ combines rapid expression, extensive target resources, and in-depth validation to help researchers move faster and gain deeper insights."

As AI continues to expand the possibilities of recombinant protein design, Sino Biological remains committed to advancing the experimental capabilities that bring these innovations closer to reality.

Learn more about 4RISE™ High-Throughput Wet-Lab Validation Services: https://www.sinobiological.com/services/htp-platform-for-ai-driven-antibody-discovery

About Sino Biological

Sino Biological is a global biotechnology company specializing in high-quality recombinant proteins, antibodies, and customized research services. Serving researchers in more than 90 countries, Sino Biological supports basic research, drug discovery, vaccine development, and diagnostics through its comprehensive product portfolio, proprietary quality systems, and innovative research platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on Sino Biological management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, over which Sino Biological has no control. Sino Biological assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements and does not intend to do so.

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Sino Biological, Inc.



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SOURCE Sino Biological, Inc.