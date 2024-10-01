Singlera Genomics and Astellas Present Methylation-based Organ Toxicity Detection at 2024 JSOT Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Singlera Genomics and Astellas Pharma presented results during the JSOT 2024 Annual Meeting demonstrating that drug-induced testicular toxicity can be detected using cell-free DNA methylation in animal models.





Singlera’s mTitan technology has previously been utilized to non-invasively detect cancer methylation signals in blood four years prior to patients showing symptoms. Astellas presented the results of animal model experiments demonstrating that these technologies could be utilized to interrogate tissue-specific DNA methylation haplotypes in cell-free DNA from rats treated with a compound that causes testicular toxicity. By measuring these methylation signals, even earlier stages of testicular toxicity could be readily detected and sensitively measured.

“We are excited by the potential these results have to expedite drug development pipelines,” said Qiang Liu, COO and co-founder of Singlera Genomics. “Singlera’s cutting-edge methylation technology can be utilized to more rapidly screen for drug-induced cytotoxicity, allowing a faster identification of useful therapeutic compounds during drug development.”

Astellas and Singlera had previously announced the research collaboration to develop methylation-based tools for drug development in April 2022.

Singlera Genomics Inc. (www.singlera.com)

Singlera Genomics Inc., a globally operating enterprise specializing in non-invasive genetic diagnosis, was established in July 2014. With a presence spanning across continents, the company boasts research and development centers along with business operations worldwide. Singlera is at the forefront of innovation with its proprietary technologies in single-cell sequencing, DNA methylation, and bioinformatics, making significant strides in the global field of genomics.

Contacts



Media Contact

Alan Fung, Singlera Genomics

858.732.0061

alan.fung@singleragenomics.com