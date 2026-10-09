Simulations Plus Announces Funded Partnership with Global Pharmaceutical Company to Advance AI-Enabled QSP Model Development with Turin

Collaboration will apply Turin to explore mechanistic QSP model structures at scale and bring insights to development decisions where traditional modeling timelines have limited their use

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) (“Simulations Plus” or the “Company”), a global leader in model-informed and AI-accelerated drug development that advances biopharma innovation, today announced a funded partnership with a global large pharmaceutical company to apply Turin, its AI-enabled scientific engine for quantitative systems pharmacology (QSP), within an active therapeutic development program. The collaboration will evaluate how AI-enabled exploration of mechanistic model structures can substantially reduce the time required to build and evaluate QSP models, supporting far broader use within model-informed drug development (MIDD) workflows.

QSP development has traditionally required scientists to make a series of choices about which biological mechanisms to include, how to structure the equations, and which parameters to optimize. These decisions are made with limited ability to test against plausible alternatives, but Turin is designed to change that. The engine enables systematic exploration and evaluation of candidate mechanistic structures against the available evidence in parallel, helping scientists identify the ones that best balance biological complexity, explanatory performance, and practical utility. Turin’s capabilities are further enhanced by the technical collaboration with NVIDIA that was announced in May 2026.

Under this collaboration, the pharmaceutical partner will use Turin within a hosted environment, supported by Simulations Plus scientists, who will provide scientific guidance throughout model evaluation. The approach combines AI-scale computational exploration with expert human scientific judgment, keeping the partner’s scientists directly engaged in every step of the QSP model-building and evaluation process. The partnership is intended to rapidly expand into more therapeutic development programs.

“QSP can provide powerful insight into complex biological systems, but the time and expertise required to build and evaluate these models has historically limited where and when they can be applied,” said Shawn O’Connor, Chief Executive Officer of Simulations Plus. “Turin is designed to break down that barrier and make QSP practical for a broader range of development decisions. Working alongside a leading pharmaceutical organization allows us to tailor this approach to meaningful challenges in a real-world development setting while continuing to advance the scientific capabilities of the engine.”

Organizations interested in learning more about Turin or exploring potential partnerships may contact Simulations Plus: https://www.simulations-plus.com/contact/

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Simulations Plus is a global leader in model-informed and AI-accelerated drug development. We create value for our clients by accelerating the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals and other products through innovative science-based software and consulting solutions. For more information, visit www.simulations-plus.com.

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Media Contact:

Christina Hendrickson

christina.hendrickson@simulations-plus.com