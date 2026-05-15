Silexion Therapeutics Announces Exercise of Warrants for $1 Million Gross Proceeds

Grand Cayman, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: SLXN) (“Silexion” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering RNA interference (RNAi) therapies for KRAS-driven cancers, today announced the entry into definitive agreements for the immediate exercise of certain outstanding warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,995,092 of the Company’s ordinary shares originally issued in August 2025 and September 2025 having a reduced exercise price of $0.50 per share. The ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants are registered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-290074) and an effective resale registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-291210). The gross proceeds to the Company from the exercise of the warrants are expected to be approximately $1 million, prior to deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about May 18, 2026, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering as working capital for general corporate purposes.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

In consideration for the immediate exercise of the warrants for cash, the Company will issue new unregistered Series C warrants to purchase up to 2,045,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares and new unregistered Series D warrants to purchase up to 1,945,184 of the Company’s ordinary shares. The new warrants will have an exercise price of $0.50 per share and will be exercisable upon the effective date of shareholder approval of the issuance of the ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the new warrants. The Series C new warrants will expire five years after the later of (i) the date of shareholder approval and (ii) the effective date of the Resale Registration Statement (as defined below) and the Series D new warrants will expire twenty-four months after the later of (x) the date of shareholder approval and (y) the effective date of the Resale Registration Statement.

The new warrants described above were offered in a private placement pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) and, along with the ordinary shares issuable upon their exercise, have not been registered under the 1933 Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of the ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the new warrants (the “Resale Registration Statement”).

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics is a pioneering clinical-stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for unsatisfactorily treated solid tumor cancers that have the mutated KRAS oncogene, generally considered to be the most common oncogenic gene driver in human cancers. The Company conducted a Phase 2a clinical trial in its first-generation product, which showed a positive trend in comparison to the control of chemotherapy alone, and is currently advancing its lead, second-generation, product candidate, SIL204, a small interfering RNA (siRNA), towards clinical trials in Israel and the European Union. Silexion is committed to pushing the boundaries of therapeutic advancements in the field of oncology and further developing its lead product candidate for locally advanced pancreatic cancer. For more information, please visit: https://silexion.com

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this communication, including statements regarding the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, the receipt of shareholder approval and the intended use of net proceeds from the offering, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “could”, “might”, “plan”, “possible”, “project”, “strive”, “budget”, “forecast”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, and actual results or events may differ materially from those projected or implied in those statements. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) Silexion’s ability to successfully complete preclinical studies and initiate and conduct clinical trials, including the Phase 2/3 trial of SIL204 in locally advanced pancreatic cancer; (ii) Silexion’s strategy, future operations, financial position, projected costs, prospects, and plans; (iii) the impact of the regulatory environment and compliance complexities, including the outcome of the CTA’s review of the Company’s application to commence clinical trials in Germany and other jurisdictions, as well as site-level approvals, conditions and clearances (including outstanding regulatory forms and any initial participant caps) required prior to study commencement at each clinical site; (iv) expectations regarding future partnerships or other relationships with third parties; (v) Silexion’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash, including its ability to obtain additional capital; (vi) Silexion’s ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and (vii) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the documents filed by the Company with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Silexion cautions you against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect current beliefs and are based on information currently available as of the date a forward-looking statement is made. Forward-looking statements set forth herein speak only as of the date they are made. Silexion undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements to reflect future events, changes in circumstances, or changes in beliefs, except as otherwise required by law.

Company Contact

Silexion Therapeutics Corp

Ms. Mirit Horenshtein Hadar, CFO

mirit@silexion.com

Investor Relations Contact

Arx Investor Relation

North American Equities Desk

silexion@arxhq.com