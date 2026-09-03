Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

AUSTIN, Texas and DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck or the Company) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of potential first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3 blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases, today announced that company management will present at and participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Conference Details

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Additional Management Participant: Andrew Neill, M.B.A., Chief Financial Officer

Presentation Date: September 8, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Webcast link: HERE

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Additional Management Participant: Andrew Neill, M.B.A., Chief Financial Officer

Presentation Date: September 9, 2026

Time: 3:55 PM ET

Webcast link: HERE

Interested parties can access live audio webcasts of these presentations via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.shattucklabs.com. Replay webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following the live presentations.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of potentially first-in-class monoclonal and bispecific DR3 blocking antibodies for the treatment of patients with inflammatory and immune-mediated diseases. Shattuck’s expertise in protein engineering and the development of novel TNF receptor therapeutics come together in its lead program, SL-325, a potentially first-in-class DR3 antagonist antibody designed to achieve a more complete blockade of the clinically validated DR3/TL1A pathway. The Company has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Andrew R. Neill

Chief Financial Officer

Shattuck Labs, Inc.

InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com