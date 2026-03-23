Senti Biosciences to Present Clinical and Translational Data on SENTI-202 at the 11th Annual Innate Killer Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation cell and gene therapies using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced upcoming presentations featuring clinical and translational data from its SENTI-202 program at the 11th Annual Innate Killer Conference, taking place March 24–25, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The presentations will include data from the ongoing Phase I clinical trial of SENTI-202, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, logic-gated CAR NK cell therapy designed to selectively target CD33 and/or FLT3 while sparing EMCN-expressing healthy cells in adults with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

The presentations details are as follows:

Clinical Data Presentation

Rochelle Emery, MD, Medical Director at Senti Bio, will present:

“Promising Phase I Clinical Trial Results from SENTI-202-101, a First-in-Class, CD33 and/or FLT3 & not EMCN, Selective Off-the-Shelf Logic Gated CAR NK Cell Therapy in Adults with R/R AML”

The presentation will highlight clinical data from the ongoing study evaluating the safety and preliminary anti-leukemic activity of SENTI-202.

Translational and Correlative Data Presentation

Enping Hong, PhD, Associate Director of Preclinical and Translational Science, will present:

“Promising Phase I Correlative SENTI-202 Data is Consistent with Clinical Activity & Unique Logic Gated Mechanism of Action”

The presentation will provide correlative analyses supporting observed clinical activity and the therapy’s logic-gated mechanism of action.

Workshop Participation

Brian Garrison, PhD, Vice President of Research and Translational Science, will lead a workshop titled:

“Harnessing Biomarker Discovery & Translational Tools to Accelerate NK Therapy Clinical Success”

The workshop will focus on strategies to advance NK cell therapy development through biomarker discovery and translational approaches.

About Senti Bio

Senti Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases. To achieve this, Senti Bio is leveraging its synthetic biology platform to engineer Gene Circuits into new medicines with enhanced precision and control. These Gene Circuits are designed to precisely kill cancer cells, to spare healthy cells, to increase specificity to target tissues, and/or to be controllable even after administration. The Company’s wholly-owned pipeline comprises cell therapies engineered with Gene Circuits to target challenging liquid and solid tumor indications. Senti’s Gene Circuits have been shown preclinically to work in both NK and T cells. Senti Bio has also preclinically demonstrated the potential breadth of Gene Circuits in other modalities and diseases outside of oncology, and continues to advance these capabilities through partnerships.

Availability of Other Information About Senti Biosciences, Inc.



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Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824-0775

SNTI@jtcir.com