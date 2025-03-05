Sensus Healthcare Announces Publication of Study at Tri Service Military Hospital in Taiwan Demonstrating Efficacy of SRT-100® in Preventing Keloid Recurrence

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTS), a medical device company specializing in highly effective, non-invasive, minimally-invasive and cost-effective treatments for oncological and non-oncological skin conditions, announces the publication of a study titled “Keloid Excision With Primary Closure Combined With Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT-100)” in the Annals of Plastic Surgery.

The single-site, retrospective study evaluated the clinical outcomes of combining surgical excision of keloids with primary wound closure followed by adjuvant Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT) using Sensus Healthcare’s SRT-100® system. The findings from follow-up visits involving 12 patients with 16 keloids indicate that no keloid recurrence was observed with most patients followed for more than six months, highlighting the efficacy of this treatment approach. This is Sensus Healthcare’s first study in Asia and was conducted at Tri Service Military Hospital in Taiwan, which has been using the SRT-100® since 2023.

“We are delighted to see the SRT-100® system featured in this prestigious peer-reviewed publication, further validating its role in keloid management,” said Joe Sardano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sensus Healthcare. “Keloids can be both physically and emotionally distressing for patients, and traditional treatment approaches often lead to high recurrence rates with even-larger keloids. By integrating SRT following surgical excision, we provide a non-invasive, targeted solution that significantly reduces recurrence and improves patient outcomes. This study reinforces our commitment to advancing clinically proven therapies that enhance quality of life for those suffering from dermatological issues including keloids, which are relatively more prevalent in southeast Asian populations.”

Keloids are benign skin tumors that develop due to an abnormal overgrowth of scar tissue, often extending beyond the original wound site. They can cause significant discomfort, itching and even pain, in addition to the cosmetic concerns that may lead to emotional distress. Traditional treatment options, including corticosteroid injections, cryotherapy and laser therapy, often yield inconsistent results and are associated with high recurrence rates.

This study suggests the integration of SRT as an adjunct to surgical excision provides an improved treatment regimen by targeting the root cause of keloid regrowth—excess fibroblast activity—without invasive procedures or prolonged recovery periods. The study’s findings further support SRT’s ability to significantly reduce recurrence, offering patients a more reliable and effective long-term solution.

The study is accessible online in the March 2025 issue of the Annals of Plastic Surgery.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a global pioneer in the development and delivery of non-invasive treatments for skin cancer and keloids. Leveraging its cutting-edge superficial radiotherapy (SRT and IG-SRT) technology, the company provides healthcare providers with a highly effective, patient-centric treatment platform. With a dedication to driving innovation in radiation oncology, Sensus Healthcare offers solutions that are safe, precise, and adaptable to a variety of clinical settings. For more information, please visit www.sensushealthcare.com.

