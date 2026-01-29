SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. to Participate at the BTIG 13th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

January 29, 2026 
GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that management will participate in the BTIG 13th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 in Snowbird, Utah.

To request a meeting with Senseonics, investors should contact their BTIG representatives.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (“Senseonics”) is a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of glucose monitoring products designed to transform lives in the global diabetes community with differentiated, long-term implantable glucose management technology. Senseonics' CGM systems Eversense® 365 and Eversense® E3 include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user's smartphone.

Senseonics Investor Contact
Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors
investors@senseonics.com


