Seer Redefining Deep Unbiased Proteomics with Launch of New Proteograph Workflow at ASMS 2025, Enabling Previously Unattainable Scale and Efficiency

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER), the pioneer and trusted partner for deep, unbiased proteomic insights, today announced the launch of its new Proteograph® Product Suite, featuring the Proteograph ONE Assay and SP200 Automation Instrument—its most advanced solution yet for scalable, high-resolution, mass spec-based proteomics. Seer’s newest innovation, debuting at the upcoming American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) annual conference in Baltimore, MD, overcomes the challenges of large-scale proteomic studies that had been hindered by limited throughput and prohibitive costs. It significantly enhances the flagship Proteograph Product Suite’s ability to achieve the throughput, efficiency, and depth required for the world’s first true population-scale deep, unbiased proteomic studies.

With the new Proteograph workflow, Seer achieves a transformative milestone by significantly improving the scalability, reproducibility, and affordability of deep proteomic analysis. These advancements push the boundaries of the original capabilities of the Proteograph Product Suite launched in 2021, addressing historical industry-wide limitations where deep workflows faced challenges scaling efficiently, manual handling introduced variability, and large-scale studies were hindered by prohibitive costs.

The streamlined Proteograph workflow processes more than 1,000 samples per week on a single SP200 instrument, enabling mass-spec based proteomic analysis at a depth, speed and scale that were previously not possible. The new offering also takes advantage of operational efficiencies and Seer’s volume-based pricing model to reduce the per-sample cost of proteomic analysis by about 60% compared to the company’s initial release of the Proteograph Product Suite in 2021. These advancements bring population-scale mass spec proteomics into practical reach, enabling large-scale biomarker discovery, longitudinal disease studies, and comprehensive multi-center research.

“The introduction of the new Proteograph workflow marks a defining moment for proteomics,” said Omid Farokhzad, Chair and CEO of Seer. “It delivers on the promise of measuring the proteome deeply, reproducibly, and at scale, and allows unbiased proteomics to take its central role at the core of the next generation of scientific and medical discovery. With the launch of Proteograph ONE, we are continuing to change the arc of proteomic research and unleash the power of the proteome.”



Proteomic insights increasingly drive advances in personalized medicine, capturing biological context that is impossible with genomics or transcriptomics alone. Seer’s Proteograph workflow overcomes longstanding barriers to deep, unbiased proteomics, empowering researchers to explore the complexity of the proteome at a speed, cost, and scale previously unimaginable.

Key Capabilities of the New Proteograph Product Suite:

Seer at the ASMS 2025 Annual Conference

In addition to the product launch, Seer and its collaborators will unveil new scientific data at ASMS 2025, showcasing the transformative impact of the Proteograph Product Suite in Alzheimer's disease, cancer, and drug development research. A breakfast seminar featuring renowned proteomics experts Professors Josh Coon and Gary Patti will present compelling findings from their early access experience with the Proteograph ONE workflow.

“The original Proteograph workflow was a game-changer for mass spec-based plasma proteomics, allowing us to explore the complexity of the plasma proteome in a more complete and robust way than previously possible,” said Josh Coon, PhD, Professor of Biomolecular Chemistry and Chemistry at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “I am super excited about the 2X boost in throughput we’ll achieve with the Proteograph ONE workflow and the population scale studies it will enable.”

Until now, deep proteomic research at a meaningful scale was fundamentally impossible, because deep workflows did not scale, manual handling introduced extensive variability, and affordability was out of reach. But Seer’s Proteograph ONE overcomes these entrenched barriers, delivering deep, reproducible, and scalable proteomic analysis at unprecedented affordability and consistency.

“We have evaluated all kinds of different proteomic technologies looking for the right mix of depth, reproducibility, and throughput needed for our large-scale research projects,” said Gary Patti, PhD, Professor of Chemistry, Genetics, and Medicine at Washington University in St. Louis. “Seer’s solution has always been unmatched in its depth and robustness—and now it’s further scalable and more cost-effective too. This allows us to assess the complexity of the proteome in our population studies at unprecedented resolution.”

Scientific Highlights from Seer and Collaborators Presenting at the ASMS 2025 Annual Meeting:

The new Proteograph Product Suite will be commercially available beginning June 1 via instrument and kit purchases and as a service through the Seer Technology Access Center (STAC).

To learn more about the Proteograph ONE Assay and SP200 Automation Instrument visit Booth #746 during ASMS 2025

About Seer, Inc.

Seer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEER) sets the standard in deep, unbiased proteomics—delivering insights with a scale, speed, precision, and reproducibility previously unattainable. Seer’s Proteograph Product Suite uniquely integrates proprietary engineered nanoparticles, streamlined automation instrumentation, optimized consumables, and advanced analytical software to solve challenges conventional methods have failed to overcome. Traditional proteomic technologies have struggled with inconsistent data, limited throughput, and prohibitive complexity, but Seer’s robust and scalable workflow consistently reveals biological insights that others cannot. Seer’s products are for research use only and are not intended for diagnostic procedures. For more information about Seer’s differentiated approach and ongoing leadership in proteomics, visit www.seer.bio.

