Seaport Therapeutics Names Lauren White as Chief Financial Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seaport Therapeutics (“Seaport or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is advancing novel neuropsychiatric medicines with a proven strategy and team, today announced the appointment of Lauren White as Chief Financial Officer. An accomplished biotech financial executive, Ms. White most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer at ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) prior to its acquisition by AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) for $10.1 billion in 2024.





“I am so pleased to welcome Lauren as our CFO as we progress our clinical-stage pipeline of therapeutics for the treatment of anxiety, depression and other neuropsychiatric disorders,” said Daphne Zohar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Seaport. “Her strong leadership background in biotech finance will be valuable as we chart an efficient path to delivering these important new medicines to patients.”

Ms. White brings over 22 years of corporate finance, accounting, strategic partnering and investor relations expertise to Seaport. As the CFO at ImmunoGen, Ms. White played a key role on the internal deal team, conducting thorough analysis and due diligence during the M&A process with multiple potential buyers, which ultimately led to the successful acquisition of the company by AbbVie. Additionally, Ms. White helped to maximize the successful commercial launch of ELAHERE®, a first-in-class antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) approved for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Before joining ImmunoGen, Ms. White served as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Principal Accounting Officer at C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CCCC), where she was responsible for developing and leading the company’s financial, capital, and procurement strategies.

Prior to that, Ms. White held roles of increasing responsibility at Novartis (NYSE: NVS), most recently serving as Global Head of Financial Planning and Analysis for the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR), where she drove financial strategy and business planning. Before Novartis, Ms. White held strategy and marketing roles with Boston Consulting Group and General Electric. Ms. White received a BS from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“I’m excited to join the outstanding team at Seaport at this important stage of development,” said Ms. White. “I look forward to working with our team and collaborators to leverage our recent financial progress and support Seaport’s mission to deliver meaningful medicines that positively impact the lives of patients and their families.”

About Seaport Therapeutics

Seaport Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the development of novel neuropsychiatric medicines in areas of high unmet patient needs. The Company has a proven strategy of advancing clinically validated mechanisms previously held back by limitations that are overcome with its proprietary Glyph technology platform. All the therapeutic candidates in its pipeline of first and best-in-class medicines are based on the Glyph platform, which is uniquely designed to enable oral bioavailability, bypass first-pass metabolism and reduce liver enzyme elevations or hepatotoxicity and other side effects. Seaport is led by an experienced team that invented and advanced important neuropsychiatric medicines and are guided by an extensive network of renowned scientists, clinicians and key opinion leaders. For more information, please visit www.seaporttx.com.

