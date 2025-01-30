ScribeEMR to Highlight AI Scribing and Virtual Coding Advances at the National Association of Community Health Center’s Policy & Issues Forum (Booth 215)

WOBURN, MA, January 30, 2025 ─ ScribeEMR, a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions, virtual scribing, coding and medical office services, will exhibit at the National Association of Community Health Centers' 2025 Policy & Issues Forum in Booth #215 at the Marriott Marquis, Washington DC, February 5-8th.
This annual event brings together community health center (CHC) executives, clinicians, board members, and state association leaders to shape the future of primary care in America. Thousands of CHC leaders from around the country will join national leaders and change-makers to develop strategies for expanding access to primary care to reduce chronic disease, save lives and reduce costs. ScribeEMR is a corporate member of the National Association of Community Health Centers (NACHC).
“ScribeEMR provides virtual medical documentation solutions to community health centers that save time and money, and free healthcare providers to treat more patients without working more hours," says ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Ciesla. "In communities with staff shortages, our dedicated remote medical scribes, medical coders, and advanced AI-powered medical charting services are dramatically improving scribing and coding efficiency while reducing provider burnout.”
ScribeEMR’s remote medical scribes communicate virtually with physicians via a laptop, a smartphone, a tablet, or another two-way communication device during a patient visit. Virtual scribes enter notes in the EMR, update charts, clarify information, and make suggestions to comply with Uniformed Data System (UDS) reporting requirements and Merit-Based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) quality measures.
ScribeRyte AI delivers close to 100% accurate clinical notes generated instantly during a patient visit, with options for additional scribe support customized to the needs of each practice and specialty.
CodeEMR, ScribeEMR’s medical coding subsidiary, provides the specialty medical coding services needed to address the challenges and requirements faced by community health centers. “What you don’t know about CHC medical coding compliance can hurt you and cost you revenue,” says Vice President of Coding Business Development Paul Ferrazza. “CodeEMR has the deep expertise in CHC and FQHC medical coding necessary to optimize reimbursements, increase profits, and foster growth for healthcare centers providing care to underserved areas.”
About ScribeEMR
ScribeEMR is a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions and live, real-time virtual medical coding, scribing, and medical office services for medical practices, hospitals, and health systems. ScribeEMR is the highest rated company in KLAS Research’s Virtual Scribing Services 2024 report, released in December, and was ranked "Best in KLAS for virtual scribing services" in its 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. The company's highly trained U.S. and overseas teams partner with healthcare providers and health systems to improve practice efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce provider burnout. ScribeRyte AI delivers physician-guided, AI-driven medical charting with unprecedented speed, accuracy and personalized capabilities.
For more information visit www.scribeemr.com. Follow us on: LinkedIn