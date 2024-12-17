Scailyte and Visterra Partner to Advance Autoimmune Disease Research

BASEL, SWITZERLAND and WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2024 / Scailyte AG, an AI-driven biomarker discovery company, and Visterra, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced a research collaboration with the goal to accelerate the development of innovative treatments for autoimmune diseases.

The collaboration will leverage Scailyte’s proprietary AI platform, ScaiVision®, and Visterra’s expertise in biologics research to identify and validate novel biomarkers and therapeutic targets. ScaiVision® will analyze complex single-cell data to uncover disease patterns and potential points of intervention.

“We are excited to partner with Visterra to advance our shared goal of developing more effective treatments for autoimmune diseases,” said Peter Nestorov, CEO at Scailyte. “By combining our AI-powered biomarker discovery platform with Visterra’s deep understanding of disease biology, we believe we can accelerate the development of much-needed therapies.”

About Scailyte

Scailyte is an AI-driven biomarker discovery company committed to revolutionizing precision medicine. Scailyte’s proprietary platform, ScaiVision®, analyzes single-cell data to identify complex disease patterns and novel biomarkers.

About Visterra

Visterra is a biologics research and early-stage clinical development biotechnology company committed to developing innovative antibody-based therapies for the treatment of patients with immune-mediated kidney diseases and other hard-to-treat diseases.

SOURCE: Scailyte

View the original press release on accesswire.com