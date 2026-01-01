SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - December 31, 2025

January 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, granted equity awards on Dec. 31, 2025 that were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under Sarepta’s 2024 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 10 individuals hired by Sarepta in the fourth quarter of 2025. The equity awards were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The employees received in the aggregate 55,118 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). One-fourth of the RSUs will vest yearly on each anniversary of the Grant Date, such that the RSUs granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the Grant Date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Sarepta on such vesting date. Employees did not receive options to purchase shares of Sarepta’s common stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne) and are building a robust portfolio of programs across muscle, central nervous system, and cardiac diseases. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

Internet Posting of Information
We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the 'For Investors' section of our website at www.sarepta.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.


Contacts

Investor:
Ian Estepan, 617-274-4052
iestepan@sarepta.com

Media:
Tracy Sorrentino, 617-301-8566
tsorrentino@sarepta.com

Massachusetts Compensation
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hiring collage showing HR checking applicant information
Job Trends
Hiring Outlook: Job Openings Will Likely Drop as 2025 Winds Down But Could Rise in 2026
November 20, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Boston, Massachusetts, skyline over Quincy Market
Job Trends
21 Companies Miss Massachusetts Hiring Targets, Affecting Hundreds of Jobs
November 13, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of Boston downtown from Fan Pier Park in Seaport district
Job Trends
$17M in Tax Incentives Will Add 800 Life Sciences Jobs This Year in Massachusetts
October 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Photo of scientists and legal counsel in meeting
Job Trends
8 Companies Hiring Now in Regulatory
October 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel