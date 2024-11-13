Sarah Cannon Research Institute Appoints Director of Lymphoma Research

Dr. Krish Patel to Lead Lymphoma Research Program and Practice Locally at SCRI Oncology Partners in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials, is pleased to announce that Krish Patel, MD, has been appointed Director, Lymphoma Research, for SCRI. The addition of the strategic appointment will bolster SCRI’s capacity to enhance its comprehensive lymphoma clinical trial portfolio and advance clinical research across its extensive network of nearly 250 locations. In addition to his leadership role at SCRI, Dr. Patel will serve as a medical oncologist at SCRI Oncology Partners in Nashville, Tenn starting in mid-November.









“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Patel as we continue our mission to provide cutting-edge clinical research in the community,” said David Spigel, Chief Scientific Officer of SCRI. “Dr. Patel’s role will be pivotal in providing scientific leadership and oversight for our robust menu of lymphoma clinical trials, addressing a critical need with nearly 90,000 new U.S. cases of lymphoma estimated in 2023.”

Dr. Patel joins SCRI from Swedish Cancer Institute at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle where he served as the Director of Hematologic Malignancies and Cell Therapy and held the position of Director of the Lymphoma Program. Dr. Patel received his undergraduate and Doctor of Medicine degrees from Duke University School of Medicine, followed by residency (Internal Medicine) and fellowship (Hematology/Oncology) training at his alma mater. He further honed his research expertise through a clinical research training fellowship at the National Institutes of Health.

As an internationally-recognized expert in lymphoma, CLL, and cellular therapy, Dr. Patel’s research has been highlighted in 100+ peer-reviewed publications and abstracts including in New England Journal of Medicine, Blood, and Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Dr. Patel is board certified in internal medicine, medical oncology, and hematology, and actively contributes to several scientific committees and boards, including the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research Working Groups, Lymphoma Research Foundation, and Southwestern Oncology Group.

About Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI)

Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) is one of the world’s leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials. Focused on advancing therapies for patients over the last three decades, SCRI is a leader in drug development. It has conducted more than 750 first-in-human clinical trials since its inception and contributed to pivotal research that has led to the majority of new cancer therapies approved by the FDA today. SCRI’s research network brings together more than 1,300 physicians who are actively enrolling patients into clinical trials at more than 250 locations in 24 states across the U.S. Learn more about our research offerings.

