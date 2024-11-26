SUBSCRIBE
Sagimet Biosciences to Participate in the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 26, 2024 | 
SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Sagimet, Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced that management will present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 10 a.m. EST in New York City, New York.

A webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of Sagimet’s website at www.sagimet.com, with an archived replay available for 90 days following the live event.

About Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors that are designed to target dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways in diseases resulting from the overproduction of the fatty acid, palmitate. Sagimet’s lead drug candidate, denifanstat, is an oral, once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor in development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis (MASH). FASCINATE-2, a Phase 2b clinical trial of denifanstat in MASH with liver biopsy-based primary endpoints, was successfully completed with positive results. Denifanstat has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of non-cirrhotic MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis), and end-of-Phase 2 interactions with the FDA have been successfully completed, supporting the advancement of denifanstat into Phase 3 development in MASH. For additional information about Sagimet, please visit www.sagimet.com.

Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Sagimet Biosciences Inc.

